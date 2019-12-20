Actress Eve Hewson has sweetly revealed she is the number one superfan of her younger brother's rock band.

'Couldn't be prouder of you, kid' - Eve Hewson jets home to support brother Eli and his band Inhaler

The Robin Hood star revealed she flew into Dublin this week to catch Inhaler, fronted by Eli Hewson, playing at the Button Factory in the capital.

Elton John recently revealed he was another celebrity fan of the new band fronted by the eldest son of his long-time friend, Bono.

Eve Hewson flew home this week especially to catch her brother play a set.

Eli Hewson performs in Group Inhaler

"Jet lagged but committed to being Inhaler's no. 1 super fan tonight & always.

"Also, I'm their mom," she added.

Just two weeks ago, she had taken to social media site Instagram to rave about her brother's first gig in The Roxy in New York.

"My brother played his first gig at The Roxy last night and smashed all of our hearts," she wrote.

"Couldn't be prouder of you, kid. @elijahhewson @inhalerdublin courtesy of his fairy Godmother @lianlunson."

He is the latest Hewson child to step into the spotlight, with Eve riding high as a movie star while her sister Jordan was recently named in Forbes prestigious 30 under 30 list for her tech company.

The band are embarking on a major European tour next year, taking in dates in the Netherlands, Germany, France and Portugal.

Actress Eve recently wrapped filming in New Zealand on TV series The Luminaries, based on a book about a woman who comes to New Zealand during the Gold Rush in the 1860s.

Meanwhile, her latest movie, Tesla, is to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival next month.

The films centres on the life of electricity pioneer Nikola Tesla, who is played by Ethan Hawke.

The biopic will chronicle the life and times of the inventor, including his creation of the AC motor and his rivalry with Thomas Edison.

Hewson plays Anne Morgan, who was obsessively in love with the genius.

Eve's leading part as Maid Marian in Robin Hood alongside a star-studded cast, including Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx as Little John and Jamie Dornan as Will Scarlet, was her biggest movie role to date.

The Dublin actress's first big break came when she was cast in the 2011 indie This Must Be The Place, playing the daughter of an ageing rock star, portrayed by Sean Penn.

However, her performance in James Gandolfini's last film, Enough Said, where she played his brooding teenage daughter, was her big splash in the movie world.

Bono's daughter then saw her star rise in the US thanks to her acclaimed role in TV series The Knick, opposite Clive Owen.

She also starred in Steven Spielberg's Cold War thriller Bridge Of Spies.

Herald