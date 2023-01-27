Could you be Ireland’s Junior Eurovision entry for 2023?

Sophie Lennon from Newry, Co Down, placed fourth for Ireland last year in the Junior Eurovision with her song Solas

The Junior Eurovision 2023 is on the hunt for Ireland’s next big star, calling for talented young singers to represent Ireland in this year’s competition.

Ireland’s organisers are seeking singers who will be aged between nine and 14 this autumn to perform at the Irish heats taking place this March in Dublin.

The winner will go on to represent Ireland at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2023, which will be watched by more than 7.5 million viewers across Europe.

In 2022, Sophie Lennon from Newry, Co Down, placed fourth with her song Solas, shining light on mental health issues. While in the spotlight, Sophie showcased the Irish language to millions of viewers, helping Ireland achieve its highest number of votes in the history of the junior song contest.

Those entering do not need to perform an original song, and applications are open to solos, duets and groups of up to a maximum of six people. Applicants are required to send a 40-second singing clip.

Last year’s competition was won by Lissandro from France, with her song Oh, Maman!

The closing date for entries is February 15, 2023.

Those interested in entering can get more information and apply at www.tg4.ie/junioreurovision