The Rolling Stones will definitely be rocking out at Croke Park this May after Dublin City Council granted Aiken Promotions its Outdoor Event Licence.

Confirmed: The Rolling Stones' Dublin gig has been given the green light

An application was made to the planning section last month in a bid to secure a fourth musical date at the northside stadium, given that the three concerts have already been booked.

In a release sent out this afternoon, Aiken confirmed that they have been green-lighted for the long-awaited gig in Croker on May 17, despite objections from some local residents. Meanwhile, a representative of the Clonliffe and Croke Park area residents association said they were "deeply unhappy" at today's decision.

They held a public meeting last month where a number of locals voiced their concerns over what they fear will be the increased use of Croke Park. "We're not happy that's the bottom line and we feel that we've been let down by Dublin City Council," said association chairperson Patrick Gates.

He said that the residents won't be just disrupted on the day of the concert itself, It's also the days leading up to the event where huge crews will arrive in to start setting up the sprawling stage. Not only will the Stones open the second leg of their No Filter tour in Ireland, the Dublin stadium will also be the largest venue that Mick Jagger and his bandmates will perform in this summer.

It will start off in Ireland and then take in dates in UK, France, Germany, Czech Republic and Poland and tickets for their other concerts had already gone on sale. Tickets for their only Irish gig will go on general released this Friday morning at 9am priced from €70.45.

However, a number of tickets will be released in a pre-sale event for die-hard fans on Thursday morning.

