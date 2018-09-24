Confirmed: Metallica to play at Slane 2019

Slane Castle will be rocked to its foundations next summer as Metallica are set to play the legendary Co Meath venue.

Owner Lord Henry Mountcharles confirmed the news in an announcement at the castle on Monday morning.

"It’s a big production, it’s brash, it’s real rock n roll," he said.

“I said to myself how the hell do we follow Guns N Roses, and Metallica were a very obvious choice," he added.

"I wanted to show Slane’s rock’n'roll roots are alive and well for all sorts of reasons. Sometimes you get to a juncture where the lyrics of a song like Nothing Else Matters really resonates."

James Hetfield, Robert Trujillo, Lars Ulrich and Kirk Hammett will play on June 8 as part of the WorldWires tour, fulfilling their promise to Irish fans that they would play here in 2019.

We’re returning to the UK & Europe next summer for a run of outdoor gigs at stadiums, parks, & even one at a castle! Our friends @thebandGHOST and @Bokassaband will be joining us along the way.



Tickets on sale 9/28 @ 10 AM local time.⁰ Fan Club presales begin 9/25. pic.twitter.com/obP19bL0mW — Metallica (@Metallica) September 24, 2018

They previously revealed that they would be staging a European stadium tour from May to August 2019.

Drummer Lars also said they had planned to play Ireland in 2018 but "the arena would not work due to the stage layout and the amounts of pyro we had planned".

"I think it's fair to say [for] Metallica, Slane was always kind of on their bucket list and they haven't played Ireland in ten years," said Lord Mountcharles.

"And I've always thought they were an extraordinary and influential band so it was a matter of whether we could actually do the deal and get them after Guns N' Roses."

Announcement at Slane Castle this morning (Photo: Aoife Kelly)

MCD's Denis Desmond revealed that the band only does 50 shows per year and changed dates to make sure they played Slane.

"They actually moved and rescheduled some shows to make they could play Slane because obviously Slane is only on a Saturday," he said. "So it was on their bucket list and it's on Henry's bucket list."

Metallica will be supported by Ghost and Bokassa and two more bands, and as is traditional at Slane, one of those will be an Irish band to open on the day after gates at 1pm.

"I think some of you would have been here when Robbie Williams stole the show and he was third on the bill, and we've had acts that have come up the ranks. Oasis are another example," said Mountcharles.

"The first time I saw Oasis play was in New York in front of 600 people. This has been an exciting part of our lives - the opportunity to bring acts like this to the Irish public is something else."

Slane Castle did not host a concert this summer but last year Guns N’ Roses proved a massive success – they sold out the 80,000 capacity venue in a day.

However, there had been heavy rain prior to the concert and there were some issues with delays for cars leaving the venue after the concert. Lord Mountcharles recommended concert goers take the bus rather than drive.

"Really the quickest way to go to a gig, and I've had friends of mine say this to me, is to get a bus. There's a great turnaround, you're back in the city in 40 minutes. Yes, if you come in a car the logistics are inevitably that bit more difficult."

Metallica's Slane date is one of 25 newly announced WorldWired shows across 20 countries. Fans have the opportunity to purchase a Wherever I May Roam Black Ticket which will allow floor access to any Metallica show on the 2019 Europe/UK tour. A limited number will be available for €598 from CID Entertainment.

Tickets from €89.50 for Slane go on sale Friday, September 28 at 10am. Fan Club presales begin on September 25. Click HERE for details.

