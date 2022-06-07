Concert goers warned to heed the Irish weather for Dermot Kennedy and Duran Duran in Dublin’s St Anne’s Park this weekend

Concert goers travelling to Dublin’s St Anne’s Park this weekend for the Dermot Kennedy and Duran Duran gigs are being advised to dress appropriately for the Irish weather.

Dermot Kennedy will play his two, sold-out, hometown gigs on Friday and Saturday – June 10 and 11 – while British New Wave legends Duran Duran will perform on Sunday June 12.

Ahead of the concerts ticketholders have been advised that St Anne’s Park is an open air venue and people should “dress appropriately for Irish weather”.

Under 16’s must be accompanied at all times by an adult parent or guardian, who must remain with them throughout the event.

Strict age monitoring will be in place and unaccompanied under 16’s will be refused entry without refund.

Gates for all three gigs open at 5pm while support acts start from 6pm. A garda traffic management system will be in place around the Raheny Park.

Event organisers MCD said patrons should be at the venue in “sufficient time” and allow at least one and half hours travel time to and from the venue.

To avoid disruption for local residents no queuing will be allowed before the gates open.

There will be no private parking facilities at the venue.

The DART will run services to the concerts each day and DART users should disembark at Harmonstown Station.

Dublin Bus routes 6, H1, H2, H3 or 130 from Abbey Street Lower are also viable options.

There will be two entry points to St Anne’s park on the concert nights, with the Green entrance at Sybil Hill and the Blue entrance at All Saints Road.

MCD said everyone will be subject to a search “permissible under law” and a “condition of ticket purchase and entry”.

"Promoters and An Garda Síochána reserve the right to refuse admission to anyone deemed to be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs,” MCD said in a statement.

It said attendees cannot bring items including “backpacks, large handbags, umbrellas, glass or cans, alcohol” to the shows.

MCD added: “We're thrilled to be back after two years, having been acknowledged as one of most severely impacted sectors due to Covid.

"Once again, we request your patience and continued support, as we work to reset our level of customer experience, queuing and onsite facilities to you our valued customers.”

St Anne’s Park has hosted a number of high-profile concerts in recent weeks including Kodaline, Nile Rodgers and Chic and Noel Gallagher.