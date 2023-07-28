Coldplay fans vent their frustration as tickets for Croke Park gigs sell out

A number of Irish Coldplay fans have vented their frustration online after failing to secure tickets for the band’s Dublin concerts next year.

The Grammy Award-winning band will play four nights in Croke Park – next August 29 and 30, and September 1 and 2 – as part of their Music of the Spheres world tour.

Desperate fans tried to secure presale tickets on Tuesday and Wednesday, with many taking to social media to complain about not being able to access the site or receiving error messages and being sent to the back of the queue.

The general sale started this morning at 10am, with more than 200,000 fans queuing in line to secure tickets to see the British band perform in Ireland for the first time since 2017.

A number of fans have shared their thoughts on Twitter this morning after spending some time waiting to secure tickets this morning.

A spokesperson for Ticketmaster confirmed just before 11am that tickets had already sold out in just under an hour.

"Coldplay were super popular this morning, and tickets are now sold out. Sorry to those who missed out this time,” they said.

“Please keep an eye on our official Fan-To-Fan Ticket Exchange for tickets becoming available at a future date.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

One Twitter user said: “Was 2,000 in the que when I joined at 9:50, get in to buy tickets and there’s none left??? The max that could have been sold with this sale so far is 12,000? So either presales sold most the tickets or they’re holding tickets back.”

Another user said: “Hey @coldplay, just a quick message to let you know that we'd all have loved to hang out with you in Dublin next August, but winning the lottery seems like a more realistic goal than navigating #Ticketmaster to get tickets to your shows. Lots of love, 90% of Ireland.”

While another said: “Less than 2,000 in the queue, get to the top and sold out? No tickets for general sale to begin with.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The dates include the band’s first ever shows in Greece, Romania and Finland, as well as their first show in Rome since 2003 and first visit to Budapest since 2008.

Another Twitter user urged fans to be aware of possible scams. They said: “So many scams on twitter for Coldplay tickets when you can't even sell or transfer them yet and according to Ticketmaster you won't be able to until closer to the date. So beware of people saying they want to sell/ or change seats.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content