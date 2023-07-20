Coldplay expected to announce first Irish concert since 2017 as rumours swirl

Coldplay fans are experiencing A Rush Of Blood To The Head as rumours swirl that the band are set to add an Irish date to their current world tour.

Fans of the British band have been highlighting hints that they could be set to add an Irish gig to their Music Of The Spheres Tour – but they won’t play this country until next year.

First an eagle-eyed fan spotted that Dublin was included among a list of cities flashed up on a screen at their recent Amsterdam gig.

Likewise in Vienna.

Next an Irish observer pointed out that Ticketmaster flagged presale tickets on its website.

However, fans will be watching their Clocks until late next summer before they can see the band, with the band expected to Parachute in for a date in Dublin’s Croke Park at the end of August 2024.

It is understood the band are set to announce an Irish show for August 30 next year as early as Thursday, with presale tickets due to be made available ahead of the full sale.

Some fans were delighted at the expected announcement.

However, other observers were less than impressed.

Already, observers have noticed accommodation prices in Dublin around the expected gig date have begun to shoot up, as Irish hotels do their usual thing.

It is not clear whether the band will play just one or more nights. They last played Ireland on their A Head Full Of Dreams tour in 2017, when frontman Chris Martin and fellow band members also filled Croke Park.