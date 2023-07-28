Christy Moore to perform 11 gigs at Vicar St

Christy Moore was honoured by An Post for his contribution to Irish music

Christy Moore has announced that he will perform a total of 11 gigs at Dublin’s Vicar St later this year.

The singer-songwriter will play the iconic Dublin venue on November 22, 26 and 29, December 4, 11 and 29, as well as next January 2, 7, 11, 16 and 19.

Christy (78) grew up in Newbridge, Co Kildare. The Irish folk singer, songwriter and guitarist is one of the founding members of Planxty and Moving Hearts.

In 2007, he was named as Ireland's greatest living musician in RTÉ's People of the Year Awards.

Described as one of the “most compelling and inspirational musicians Ireland has ever seen”, Christy has a universal fan base and still continues to entertain, cementing him as an Irish icon.

The legendary Irish singer has released 30 solo albums from Paddy on the Road in 1969 through to his multi-platinum pair of live albums, On the Road and Magic Nights in 2017 and 2019.

His latest album is Flying Into Mystery, which was released in 2021 and one Hot Press Folk Album of the Year.

The veteran live musician last played Vicar Street in Dublin earlier this month, where he treated the crowd to classics including Lisdoonvarna, Ride On and Ordinary Man.

He also played a sold-out date at Cork's Live at the Marquee in June this year.

He has recorded six live albums, including 2002's Live at Vicar Street, which hit number one on the Irish album charts that year.

Tickets for Christy Moore Live at Vicar Street go on sale this Thursday 3rd August 3 on Ticketmaster.