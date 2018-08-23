Christy Moore announces six Vicar Street shows for December and January
The singer has played the Dublin venue almost 200 times
Christy Moore has played Vicar Street almost 200 times and he's coming back for more this December and January.
The legendary Irish singer will play December 10, 11, 17 and 18 2018 and January 2 and 3 2019 at the iconic Dublin venue.
Over the past two years he has recorded all his gigs and compiled a collection of 24 of his most popular songs recorded at 17 venues (including three at Vicar Street), resulting in his latest album On The Road.
Tickets priced €41.50, €47.50, €49.50 go on sale Wednesday 30th August at 9am through www.ticketmaster.ie & usual outlets nationwide.
Online Editors
