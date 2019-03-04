Christina Aguilera announces Dublin date on The X Tour

Christina Aguilera is returning to Dublin having announced an Irish date on her X Tour.

The six time Grammy award-winning artist will play Dublin's 3ARena on November 5, 2019. Tickets from €79.50 go on sale Friday March 8 at 9am from Ticketmaster.

Christina Aguilera hasn’t toured the UK for 13 years (PA)

The X Tour is Aguilera's first European tour in thirteen yeras. She will play France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Germany, Finland, Russia, the UK and Ireland this July and November.

She has sold 43 million records worldwide and in 2011 she became a coach on NBC's THe Voice.

Christina Aguilera in Dublin

The tour, which comes in the wake of her Las Vegas residency, will see her play hits including Dirrty, Genie in a Bottle, Ain't No Other Man, Fighter and songs from her most recent studio album, Liberation, released last year.

