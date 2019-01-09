Choice Music Prize: Irish Album of the Year 2018 shortlist revealed

The shortlist has been announced for the RTE Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year 2018.

The shortlist has been announced for the RTE Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year 2018.

Tony Clayton Lea, chairman of the judging panel, revealed the shortlist of 10 albums in the running for the coveted prize, on 2FM this afternoon.

The shortlisted albums are:

The Academic - Tales From The Backseat (ROOM6 Records)

Delorentos - True Surrender (Delo Records)

Just Mustard – Wednesday (Pizza Pizza Records)

Kojaque - Deli Daydreams (Soft Boy Records)

O Emperor - Jason (Big Skin Records)

Lisa O’Neill - Heard A Long Gone Song (River Lea Recordings)

Saint Sister - Shape Of Silence (Trout Records)

Rejjie Snow - Dear Annie (BMG)

Villagers - The Art Of Pretending To Swim (Domino Recording Co)

Wyvern Lingo - Wyvern Lingo (Ruby Works)

The winning album, chosen by a panel of 12 Irish music media professionals and industry experts, will be announced at the RTE Choice Music Prize event in Vicar Street on Thursday March 7.

The event will be broadcast live on RTE 2FM in a special four-hour extended show from 7-11pm and broadcast shortly afterwards on RTE2.

The shortlisted albums can be enjoyed in full on the RTÉ Choice Music Prize website www.choicemusicprize.ie and on www.2fm.ie/rtechoicemusic

Tickets for the Choice Music Prize live event are on sale now from all Ticketmaster outlets priced €28 including booking fee.

Online Editors