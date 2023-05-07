Chieftains fiddle player Seán Keane dies aged 76

Renowned fiddle player Seán Keane of The Chieftains has died at the age of 76.

The trad music icon and native of Drimnagh, in Dublin, died unexpectedly at his home this morning, his family told RTÉ.

As a member of Ceoltóirí Cualann in the 1960s, Mr Keane joined The Chieftains in 1968 and performed with some of the trios and duets formed by Paddy Moloney in the 1960s.

He also recorded a solo album, Seán Keane, along with a duet album with fellow Chieftain Matt Molloy.

Mr Keane had performed for US President Joe Biden during his visit to Ireland last month.

Tonight, US Ambassador to Ireland, Claire Cronan, said she was saddened to hear of Mr Keane’s death and said Mr Biden was “genuinely moved to see The Chieftains together again for one last time”.

“Sean’s remarkable career saw him play with the worlds greatest musicians, and collect six Grammy awards with The Chieftains, bringing traditional Irish music to a new audience in the US and around the world,” she added.