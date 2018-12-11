Cher announces first Irish show in 15 years as part of Here We Go Again tour

The Oscar, Emmy and Grammy award-winner, who fresh from the success of her role in Mamma Mia 2 - Here We Go Again, will play one show at the 3Arena on November 1, 2019, as part of her Here We Go Again Tour.

Cher – Dancing Queen (Warner Bros. Records)

It will be her first date in Ireland in 15 years and she promises to bring fans an array of hits from her huge back catalogue as well as new songs form the Dancing Queen album, her tribute to the music of ABBA.

Cher has been doing what she does best for five decades now and has sold mroe than 100 million records. She holds the UK record for the biggest selling single of all time by a female artist for her hit, Believe.

Tickets on sale Friday December 14 at 10am. Tickets from €86.

Online Editors