Chance the Rapper cancels Longitude headliner, Stormzy confirmed as replacement

Chance the Rapper has pulled out of his Saturday headlining gig at Longitude Festival next month.

The No Problem hitmaker was due to perform at the Dublin-based music festival on July 6, but organisers announced this morning he had to cancel his appearance.

He will be replaced by British rapper Stormzy.

"Unfortunately Chance The Rapper is no longer able to perform at #Longitude2019. We are delighted to announce that @Stormzy will headline the Saturday Night," the official account tweeted on Friday.

Longitude, now in its sixth year, will take place at Marlay Park from Friday, July 5 to Sunday, July 7, with A$AP Rocky headlining the final night and Cardi B with Future closing the weekend.

Brockhampton, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Uzi Vert, Juice Wrld, adn Amine are also among the line-up to play across the weekend.

Irish act Versatile will also perform after a rousing set last year.

Online Editors