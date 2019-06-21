Chance the Rapper cancels Longitude headliner, Stormzy confirmed as replacement
Chance the Rapper has pulled out of his Saturday headlining gig at Longitude Festival next month.
The No Problem hitmaker was due to perform at the Dublin-based music festival on July 6, but organisers announced this morning he had to cancel his appearance.
He will be replaced by British rapper Stormzy.
"Unfortunately Chance The Rapper is no longer able to perform at #Longitude2019. We are delighted to announce that @Stormzy will headline the Saturday Night," the official account tweeted on Friday.
Longitude, now in its sixth year, will take place at Marlay Park from Friday, July 5 to Sunday, July 7, with A$AP Rocky headlining the final night and Cardi B with Future closing the weekend.
Brockhampton, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Uzi Vert, Juice Wrld, adn Amine are also among the line-up to play across the weekend.
Irish act Versatile will also perform after a rousing set last year.
Online Editors
Related Content
- 'Method acting is overpraised nonsense' - Andrew Scott talks playing Fleabag's sexy priest and the Catholic church's attitude to sexuality
- Cardi B announced as final headliner at this year's Longitude Festival
- Ed Sheeran has highest grossing worldwide tour for 2018 with €400m, beating U2's Joshua Tree tour record
- 'Going back to the evenings just doesn't feel like the right decision' - Jenny Greene is leaving 2FM