The first acts for Longitude 2019 have been revealed.

The first acts for Longitude 2019 have been revealed.

Chance the Rapper, A$AP Rocky, Versatile among first acts announced for Longitude 2019

With Electric Picnic selling out in 15 minutes despite not one act being announced this week, chances are demand will be high for Longitude.

Chance the Rapper, A$AP Rocky, Future, Brockhampton, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Uzi Vert, Juice Wrld, adn Amine are among the line-up to play across the weekend of July 5 to 7 at Marlay Park, Dublin.

Versatile, who sold out their Friday June 21 date at Live at the Marquee already, will also perform at Longitude.

Other acts include Denzel Curry, Suicideboys, Lil Baby, Sheck Wes, Clairo, Slowthai and Flohio.

A limited number of weekend tickets go on sale on Friday at 10am, priced €189.50 including booking fee. A VAT increase comes into effect at the beginning of 2019 so tickets will increase in price.

Online Editors