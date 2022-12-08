Celine Dion cancels European tour including Dublin dates after being diagnosed with incurable neurological condition

Music superstar Celine Dion has announced she will postpone her Dublin concerts and the rest of her European tour after being diagnosed with an incurable neurological condition.

The My Heart Will Go On singer posted a teary-eyed video to her Instagram page explaining that she had been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, which she says affects “every aspect of my daily life”.

“As you know I’ve always been an open book and I wasn’t ready to say anything before but I am ready now,” Dion began, addressing the camera directly.

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it’s been really difficult for me to face my challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through.”

The 54-year-old explained that she’d “recently” been diagnosed with “a very rare neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome which affects around one in a million people”.

She continued: “While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all the spasms I’ve been having.”

Dion explained that the condition affects her ability to perform and sing, as well as to carry out normal activities.

“Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way I’m used to,” she said, adding that it “hurt” her to announce that her tour would not be restarting in February.

The singer has cancelled eight of her summer shows scheduled for 2023 and rescheduled her spring 2023 shows to 2024.

She was due to perform at Dublin’s 3Arena in April 2023, however these have been postponed to April 5 and 6, 2024.

This is now the third time the singer has had to postpone her ‘Courage World Tour’ after the pandemic forced her to revaluate the European leg in March 2020.

She had previously completed the first 52 dates of the Courage World Tour in North America prior to the pandemic.

In a statement, Ms Dion’s team confirmed she is currently recovering after battling severe and persistent muscle spasms, which have prevented her from performing.

“It hurts me to tell you that I won't be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February,” Dion said.

“I miss seeing all of you…being on stage...performing for you. I always give 100% when I do my shows, but I can't give you that right now.

Video of the Day

"For me to reach you again, I have no choice but to concentrate on my health, and I have hope that I’m on the road to recovery.”



