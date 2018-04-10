Cardi B pulls out of Longitude following pregnancy announcement

Cardi B's happy pregnancy news, which broke this weekend, is not such good news for fans who were hoping to see her at Longitude.

The rapper has pulled out of her performance at the Marlay Park, Dublin gig on the weekend of July 13.

The news was revealed on Twitter by the festival organisers. Massive congratulations to Cardi B! 💕 @iamcardib



Unfortunately this means she won't be performing at @longitudefest this year. However stay tuned for a big announcement coming soon! pic.twitter.com/SOk7NCXSSq — Longitude Festival (@longitudefest) April 9, 2018 The US star (25) revealed her pregnancy during a performance on Saturday Night Live at the weekend.

She showed off her baby bump in a tight fitting white dress as she sang Be Careful, from her newly released album Invasion of Privacy. Her fiance, rapper Offset from hip-hop trio Migos, tweeted his joy after the announcement.

Sharing a picture of the pair of them together, he wrote in capital letters: “Cardi and I look forward to our next chapter together.” The couple became engaged in October, after dating since earlier in 2017.

C A R D I A N D I L O O K F O R W A R D T O O U R N E X T C H A P T E R T O G E T H E R pic.twitter.com/C1QizKV3Cb — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) April 8, 2018 Following her appearance on the popular variety show, Cardi B tweeted: “I started winning when the whole world was doubting on me! Think imma lose with my little baby counting on me?” I started winning when the whole world was doubting on me !think imma lose with my little baby counting on me ? — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 8, 2018 Cardi B – real name Belcalis Almanzar – has so far won much critical acclaim for Invasion Of Privacy, which was released on Friday after much anticipation.

The record features collaborations with a number of big names in the hip hop and R&B worlds, including Migos, Chance The Rapper, SZA and Kehlani.

Aside from Cardi B there's still a whopper line-up for Longitude with hip hop performer and producer J. Cole headlining on the Friday night. He'll be joined by Grammy nominated rap trio Migos and Post Malone.

On Saturday 14th Travis Scott leads the line up. Travis has set the stage for 2018 with his third full-length album, Astroworld which promises “the best music of my career.” Diplo returns to Longitude and Tyler, The Creator will perform on Saturday night. Solange will hit the main stage as the Sunday night headliner. Her latest album ‘A Seat At The Table’ earned her first ever Grammy win and topped the Billboard album charts. Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Sampha will also perform Sunday. Longitude returns to Marlay Park, Dublin from Friday July 13 to Sunday July 15.

Online Editors