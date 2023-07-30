Cardi B hurls microphone at concertgoer after drink thrown at her onstage

Cardi B has been seen throwing her microphone at an audience member who tossed their drink at her.

Clips of the moment began circulating on social media on Saturday.

In them, the US rapper – real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar – is seen on stage wearing a long orange dress when a person in the crowd hurls liquid from a cup at her mid-performance.

The Grammy award-winner, 30, appears visibly shocked at the incident. In response, she hurls the microphone at the person while appearing to yell at them.

Security members can be seen surrounding the person in the crowd, while Cardi B appears exasperated on stage.

The Bodak Yellow musician retweeted video of the moment, which was originally captioned: “Jealous A** B****!” in reference to her recently released song Jealousy.

She features on the track by her husband, Offset, which was released on Friday.

The two musicians met in 2017 and got married that same year. Cardi B filed for divorce from the Migos rapper in September 2020, before the two got back together in October.

Cardi B is not the first musician this year to be harassed during a performance.

Across this year, many artists have been pelted with inappropriate items during their shows.

In June, Bebe Rexha required stitches in her face after she was pelted with a phone by a concertgoer in Chicago.

Following the incident, a 27-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the attack. The man in question told police: “I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny.”

Pop singers Ava Max and Pink have also been the subject of fan overreach, after being slapped in the face and pelted with a bag of ashes, respectively, while country-pop artist Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the face by a bracelet.

A phone was flung at Drake during the opening night of his It’s All A Blur tour, while sex toys were thrown at Lil Nas X during his headline show.

Addressing the string of incidents at her Weekends with Adele residency in Las Vegas earlier this month, Adele joked that she would kill any audience member who threw items at her.

Addressing the crowd, the 35-year-old asked: “Have you noticed how people are forgetting f***ing show etiquette at the moment and just throwing s*** on stage?

“Have you seen that? I f***ing dare you, I dare you throw something at me, I’ll f***ing kill you.”

Using a T-shirt cannon, Adele then shot merchandise into the crowd, telling them that while they should “stop throwing things at the artist”, she “can shoot things at the audience”.

Similarly, Charlie Puth hit back at this behaviour during a recent live show, telling his audience: “This trend of throwing things at performers while they are on stage must come to an end.”