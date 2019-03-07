The Sunday Independent's Rock Against Homelessness will return to Dublin's Olympia Theatre on April 23.

Camille O'Sullivan and Aidan Gillen to perform at Rock Against Homelessness 2019 with Laura Whitmore MC on the night

The concert, which will raise funds for Focus Ireland, boasts Camille O'Sullivan headlining with her band and special guests.

Camille and Game of Thrones star Aidan Gillen are recording a cover of Roy Orbison's In Dreams at Windmill Lane which they will perform together and which will be on sale on the night.

It is the fourth year of Rock Against Homelessness and joining Camille on the line-up will be Natty Wailer, Tommy Fleming, Jerry Fish, The Celtic Tenors, and more acts to be announced.

LEADING LADY: Camille O’Sullivan will headline the ‘Sunday Independent’ Rock Against Homelessness Concert in aid of Focus Ireland at the Olympia Theatre in Dublin on April 23. Picture: David Conachy

Author Pat McCabe, who penned The Butcher Boy and Breakfast on Pluto, will do a reading on the night while presenter Laura Whitmore will MC.

Laura, who was MC for the first year of Rock Against Homelessness, said, “Homelessness, in Dublin specifically, is something I’ve always talked out about and tried my best to help. At Christmas we did the dinners outside central bank which was a great success but also reinforced just how many people are sleeping rough,”

Irish TV presenter Laura Whitmore poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2019 in London on February 20, 2019. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP)

Last year's event was headlined by Imelda May, Dermot Kennedy, and Wyvery Lingo with The Boomtown Rats, Glen Hansard, Paul Brady, Finbar Furey and The Strypes lending their support in 2017.

Camille O'Sullivan was among the artists performing in 2016.

Tickets, €35, are on sale now from Ticketmaster outlets nationwide.

