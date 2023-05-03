Bruce Springsteen fever sweeps Dublin as fans already queuing to get RDS pit wristbands for weekend gigs

Michelle Obama sings with Patti Scialfa (centre) at the Bruce Springsteen concert in Barcelona

Bruce Springsteen fans have already started queuing outside the RDS ahead of his trio of sold-out shows starting this weekend.

Anticipation has reached fever pitch as 114,000 ticket holders prepare to watch The Boss perform in Dublin at his shows on Friday, Sunday and Monday.

Promoter Peter Aiken said they were forced to move a couple of hundred fans from outside the Ballsbridge venue in order to minimise disruption to local residents.

He said the throngs outside Croke Park last September ahead of the Garth Brooks shows were “nothing on the scale of Bruce”.

“The people outside wanting to queue, they’re coming earlier and earlier,” he said.

“We had hundreds of people here yesterday. We had to send them away.

“The official queue will start in a couple of days but they want to be in the pit. They are the people that create the atmosphere.

“They were sitting and reminiscing. They all know each other and a lot of them are going two nights, so we may have three queues.”

Fans were queuing up in the hopes of securing a coveted wristband to the pit area near the stage, but the official system will not come into operation until closer to the concert dates.

“But it is part of the whole thing about Bruce and they love it,” Mr Aiken said.

“I’ve never seen a happier queue in all my life.

“These wristbands are like gold dust.”

Springsteen, who has won 20 Grammys to date, has played the RDS 11 times and last performed here nearly seven years ago.

In addition to his own performances at the RDS, his show-jumper daughter Jessica has previously competed there in the Dublin Horse Show.

Promoters said the venue held a “special place in his heart” and Ireland was like a second home for him.

Shane Mates, head of operations at Aiken Promotions, said fans could “expect to have a fantastic time” watching Springsteen and his 18-piece E Street Band.

“He will be on stage for three hours, it’s only him up with the E Street Band. There’s no support act. Fans will have a brilliant time,” Mr Mates said.

“There will be lots of his classic hits and some new stuff too.”

Gates will open at 5pm and the shows will begin at 7pm and end at 10.30pm due to a strict curfew.

Attendees are urged to use public transport and make sure their ticket is downloaded before arriving at the venue. Screenshots or digital tickets will not be accepted for entry.

Springsteen is due to fly into Dublin this week, fresh from opening his European leg in Barcelona last weekend, where Michelle Obama walked out on stage as a surprise guest.

However, Mr Mates said he was “not aware” of any special guests that may be joining Springsteen on stage during his Dublin gigs.

“That’s not to say that there won’t be – I’m certainly not aware of any,” he said.