Britney Spears wanted to see herself ‘in a lighter way’ with half-nude photos 

Britney Spears has said she wanted to share nearly nude photos of herself on Instagram because she “wanted to see myself in a lighter way” after feeling she was carrying “the weight of the world on my shoulders”.

The singer is currently embroiled in a battle over the conservatorship that has controlled her life and career since 2008.

Her father, Jamie, agreed last week to step down from his role overseeing her finances after Spears demanded he be removed from his position, alleging the complex legal arrangement was abusive.

Lawyers for Mr Spears said in a court filing that while there are “no actual grounds” for his suspension or removal, he will leave the conservatorship.

The star delivered explosive courtroom testimony in June, making a series of claims about the conservatorship, including that she was being prevented from getting married and having more children.

In a lengthy Instagram post, accompanied by photos of herself in white bikini bottoms and red boots, covering her breasts with her hands, the singer paid tribute to the #FreeBritney movement of supporters.

She wrote: “No guys ... I didn’t get a boob job in just a week ... nor am I pregnant ... I have boobs in these pics cause I devoured food!!!!

“Before I show you more pics of my body ... I want you to understand my thoughts on exposing my skin!!!!”

Sharing her feelings, she said: “I don’t want anybody to see the big dimple on my ass but I feel performing made me too self-conscious about my body and that’s not attractive.

“Anyways, I bet you’re wondering why I’d expose my body NOW ... well it’s because I was born into this world naked and I honestly feel like the weight of the world has been on my shoulders and it’s made me view myself that way!!!!

“I wanted to see myself in a lighter way ... naked ... like the way I was born and to me looking back at my pictures when I shoot it’s insane the psychology in seeing myself in my purest form gives evidence that pain ... hurt ... tears ... and heavy burdens aren’t who I am.

“I am a woman .... a beautiful ... sensitive woman who needs to look at myself in my purest form !!! No ... I’m not going to do topless pics for the rest of my life cause that would get boring.”

Responding to the fans who commented “FREE BRITNEY” when she shared the photos, she said:

“I love you all!!!!”