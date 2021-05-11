Brit Awards 2021: Who are the nominees?

Dua Lipa, Jessie Ware, J Hus and Headie One are among the nominees for this year’s Brit Awards.
There will be an audience of 4,000 people at this year’s event, hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, as part of the Government’s live events pilot scheme.
Here is a full list of all the nominees:
Arlo Parks
Celeste
Dua Lipa
Jessie Ware
Lianne la Havas
AJ Tracey
Headie One
J Hus
Joel Corry
Yungblud
Bicep
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
The 1975
Young T & Bugsey
Arlo Parks
Bicep
Celeste
Joel Corry
Young T & Bugsey
Don’t Need Love – 220 Kid and Gracey
Rain – Aitch and AJ Tracey featuring Tay Keith
Physical – Dua Lipa
Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles
Ain’t It Different – Headie One featuring AJ Tracey and Stormzy
Head & Heart – Joel Corry featuring MNEK
Lighter – Nathan Dawe featuring KSI
Secrets – Regard and Raye
Rover – S1mba featuring DTG
Don’t Rush – Young T & Bugsey featuring Headie One.
Collapsed In Sunbeams – Arlo Parks
Not Your Muse – Celeste
Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa
Big Conspiracy – J Hus
What’s Your Pleasure? – Jessie Ware
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Childish Gambino
Tame Impala
The Weeknd
BTS
Fontaines DC
Foo Fighters
Haim
Run The Jewels
Griff
– This year, the Brit Awards will take place on May 11 after being postponed from February due to coronavirus restrictions.
PA Media