Brian Kennedy announces he's 'completely cancer free' after three-year battle

Singer Brian Kennedy has announced that he is completely cancer free after an arduous three-year battle with the disease.

After being diagnosed with rectal cancer in the summer of 2016 Kennedy has undergone a number of bouts of chemotherapy and surgery to treat his illness.

The singer also had to deal with the pain of losing brother Martin 'Bap' Kennedy to pancreatic and bowl cancer aged just 53 in November 2016. The brothers were diagnosed within months of each other.

Writing on his Instagram account the 52-year-old Kennedy said that he was "so very proud" to announce that he was cancer free after receiving scan results on Wednesday.

He said that that the results of the scan had showed that he was "completely clear, normal and no cancer present".

The singer said that while he understood it would be the first of many checkups "to keep an eye on everything", he was "thrilled" to be able to share some good news for a chance.

"What a journey it’s been from St Vincent’s to St James to St Marks and now back home to St James. My life will never be the same but I am alive and so grateful for that," the popular entertainer wrote.

He thanked his Dr and oncology team for their hard work and said that today would make the "freshest of starts".

"Thanks everyone who posted support here and came to the shows to tell me your kindness in person. You know who you are and who you aren’t," Kennedy wrote.

"See you at the upcoming shows. Onwards and upwards from a very relieved 52 and a half-year-old. It seems to all have been worth it."

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph last year Kennedy admitted that he had been affected by his cancer battle.

"I don't think you can go through cancer and it doesn't change you," he said.

You certainly find out who your real friends are. Cancer is such a cruel disease and some people get it worse than others, but on the flip side so many people are now surviving it.

Kennedy, originally from the Falls Road now lives in Dublin and has continued to record and perform music throughout his cancer battle.

He has been an ever present on the Irish music scene from the late 1980's and is well known for his collaborations with fellow Belfast artist Van Morrison.

His single version of 'You Raise Me Up' reached No 4 in the UK charts in 2005 after he performed the song at the funeral of Belfast footballer George Best.

Belfast Telegraph