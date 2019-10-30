'Bono is a great mimic... and his son Eli rocks' - Elton John

Elton John has revealed how he loves the new band fronted by the son of his long-time friend, Bono.

Elton, who has just released his autobiography, also told how he spent much of the summer socialising with Bono and the Edge in the south of France.

He said in an interview with GQ how he was blown away by the music of Bono's eldest son Eli, who is the lead singer of Inhaler.

He is the latest Hewson child to step into the spotlight, with Eve Hewson riding high as a movie star while her sister Jordan was recently named in Forbes' prestigious 30 Under 30 list for her tech company.

David Furnish, Zachary Furnish-John, Elton John and Bono

But Elton told GQ how Bono's son wanted to make it without any help from his famous dad.

"Bono's son is in a band called Inhaler from Dublin and they're f**king amazing," he said.

"And his son said, 'Please don't tell the record company you're my dad'."

Both Elton and Bono have houses on the French Riviera.

The U2 singer and the Edge both own secluded villas in the seafront village of Eze-sur-Mer while Elton has a home near Nice.

It was where the Rocket Man singer hosted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over the summer months along with a string of other famous faces.

The 72-year-old said he didn't give any writing tips to Bono, who is reportedly finishing his autobiography.

"I don't think he needs any advice from me. We had the most wonderful summer with him," Elton said.

"He's a great mimic and he was talking a lot about his early days and how he met his wife's family and how they were in the same school.

"Hearing about those early days in Dublin was great, as you don't often hear Bono talking about that and it made me even more fond of him." He said U2 and the Edge were among a string of A-listers who he entertained in France over the summer.

"I reconnected with Pete Townshend, who I hadn't seen for years, and that was lovely, and Michael Stipe, who always comes here every year, and we've seen Bono and the Edge," Elton said.

"Lewis Capaldi came for lunch. I've had lunch with James Blake, Tom Odell, Sam Smith, Sam Fender.

"I just have lunch with them and say, 'Listen, what you're doing is OK. If you ever need any advice, here's my email'."

Elton also revealed how he is disgusted at the fall-out from Brexit in Britain.

"I'm appalled about what's happening in England. I don't think we've ever been in such a state," he said.

"I mean, I'm 72 years old and I can't remember the country being in such a divided state between Brexit and non-Brexit. The whole country is affected and I don't see how we are going to come back from it.

"People are so violent about Brexit, both pro and con, and it's frightening and sad. Our leaders have divided us rather than united us and they've used lies to do it."

