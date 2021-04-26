Bon Jovi to live-stream three gigs in Irish venues in May

Bon Jovi in concert at the RDS, Dublin, in 2011. Photo: Arthur Carron/Collins

Good news for music fans who are craving some live music action this summer.

US rockers Bon Jovi are set to perform a one-night only live to screen concert shown at three Irish venues this summer, namely Leopardstown Racecourse Dublin, Slane Castle and Cork Racecourse.

Each venue is limited to 250 tickets per screening for the gig which will take place on May 22, 2021.

The event will mark the iconic band's first drive-in concert and will feature all of their iconic hits including Livin' on a Prayer, It's My Life, Always and more.

Each ticket admits a car and up to five passengers and are on sale from Wednesday, April 28 at 5pm.

A number of safety measures will also be put in place, with hand sanitiser available, tickets scanned through car windows and contactless payment options available. Toilets will also be cleaned after every use.

Like so many other acts, they were forced to cancel their summer tour last year but have reimagined the production for their fans in Ireland and around the world.

In a statement on Twitter, the US stars said that their first drive-in concert is May 22 for “one night only”.

"Airing at drive-in theaters & cinemas near you,” it said.

The pandemic has seen a number of drive-in events taking place over the past 15 months including drive-through visits to Santa Claus, music sessions and Christmas pantomimes.



