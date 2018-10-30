Legendary rock band Bon Jovi have announced their return to Ireland next summer, as part of their first tour in six years.

Legendary rock band Bon Jovi have announced their return to Ireland next summer, as part of their first tour in six years.

Bon Jovi announce Irish date as part of first tour in six years

Following a world tour that has visited the USA, Canada, Brazil and Chile, the 'This House Is Not For Sale' European Tour will reach Ireland on in June 2019.

Bon Jovi live on stage (PA)

Tickets for the gig, which will take place in the RDS stadium on Saturday 15 June, will go on sale on Thursday 8th November at 9am.

Speaking about the announcement, Jon Bon Jovi said that the "rejuvenated" band are sounding better than ever before.

“Those huge shows, tens of thousands of people all together as one, that’s what we do,” he said.

“We’ve become a new, rejuvenated Bon Jovi, A refreshed line up that kills every night.

Bon Jovi was the highest grossing touring act in the world in 2013

"We sound better than ever and we’re enjoying every minute. We are out there as a band, feeding off each other and the fans, having the time of our lives all over again."

This will be the band's first Irish show since their 2013 gig at Slane Castle.

In 2011, Bon Jovi sold out two consecutive nights at the R.D.S for their fourth time performing in Ireland.

They have promised to change their setlist every night, choosing from 95 hit songs- including classics You Give Love A Bad Name”, “It’s My Life” and “Livin’ On A Prayer."

Tickets can be booked online on: www.ticketmaster.ie, via phone on ROI: 0818 719 300, Northern Ireland: 0844 277 4455 or at selected outlets.

Online Editors