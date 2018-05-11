Body found in search for missing singer

The 36-year-old indie band's frontman was last seen at around 1am on Wednesday morning after leaving the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry.

Formal identification has yet to take place, but Mr Hutchison's family have been informed.

Police Scotland discovered a body at Port Edgar near South Queensferry at 8.30pm on Thursday.

The police search was focused on the South Queensferry area, the Forth Road Bridge and Fife.

On Thursday, Mr Hutchison's brothers, Grant and Neil, had said they were "distraught" about his disappearance and appealed for him to get in touch.