Friday 11 May 2018

Body found in search for missing singer

Scott Hutchison, lead singer of the band Frightened Rabbit Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Police searching for missing Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison have found a body.

The 36-year-old indie band's frontman was last seen at around 1am on Wednesday morning after leaving the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry.

Police Scotland discovered a body at Port Edgar near South Queensferry at 8.30pm on Thursday.

Formal identification has yet to take place, but Mr Hutchison's family have been informed.

The police search was focused on the South Queensferry area, the Forth Road Bridge and Fife.

On Thursday, Mr Hutchison's brothers, Grant and Neil, had said they were "distraught" about his disappearance and appealed for him to get in touch.

The pair spoke about their sibling's fight with depression and how he had helped others by speaking about his condition.

