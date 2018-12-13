Bob Dylan and Neil Young have announced an Irish date for 2019.

Bob Dylan and Neil Young to play Irish concert next year

The music legends will play Nowlan Park in Kilkenny on Sunday July 14, their only Irish date next year.

Both in their 70s, Nobel Prize-winning Dylan and 'Godfather of Grunge' Young were also recently announced to headline the British Summer Time festival at Hyde Park in London next year.

Neil Young on stage at Hard Rock Calling, in Hyde Park, London (Ian West/PA)

Promoter Peter Aiken told RTE Radio 1's Morning Ireland that an estimated 800,000 people have seen the artists perform in Ireland.

Tickets from €76 will go on sale Monday 17 December at 9am from Ticketmaster.

