Blink-182 cancel Irish gigs due to ‘urgent family matter’

American rock band Blink-182 have cancelled their upcoming Irish gigs due to an “urgent family matter”.

The band issued a statement via social media today saying drummer Travis Barker has had to return to the US to attend to the matter.

“Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed.

“More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

Blink-182 were scheduled to play at the SSE Arena I Belfast on Monday September 4 before heading to Dublin to play the 3Arena on Tuesday September 5. The group’s sold-out shows in Glasgow on September 2 and 3 have also been cancelled.