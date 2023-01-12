Billie Eilish thought U2 were American until last year due to joke on The Office

Billie Eilish has confessed that she thought U2 hailed from Pennsylvania due to a joke on The Office.

The 21-year-old hitmaker made the shocking revelation on a recent episode of the Office Ladies podcast, which is hosted by The Office co-stars and best friends Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey.

Eilish told the co-hosts that, because she started watching The Office at such a young age, she grew up believing that many of the show’s jokes were true.

“Starting to watch The Office at a really young age, I almost didn’t understand any reference whatsoever,” she explained.

“There’s so many things that are said, especially by Michael, in The Office that he says wrong on purpose, were written on purpose that, I didn’t even know the real word. So, I said many words wrong because I learned them from Michael Scott.”

But the Bad Guy singer said that the “worst one” was believing that Irish band U2 were formed in Scranton, Pennsylvania, where the US version of The Office is set.

She referenced the Season 4 episode “Goodbye, Toby Part 1”, in which Michael (Steve Carrell) asks Jim (John Krasinski): “Hey, what’s the group that was from Scranton that made it big? Was that U2?”, to which Jim replies “Yes” instead of correcting his boss.

“There’s no pause, there’s no laugh,” she said of the mixup.

“Honestly, in my head, I thought Jim thought, ‘Oh, that’s a stupid question’ because obviously, they’re the band that made it big from Scranton… I thought that was the vibe, instead of no, not at all. Their whole thing is that they’re Irish.”

She said that she only found out U2 were from Dublin when she was in the capital last summer as part of her Happier Than Ever world tour.

“This last June, we were in Ireland,” she recalled.

“I’m in my hotel and I get flowers delivered to my room and it has a little letter on it and it’s this really, really sweet letter and it says ‘From Bono.’ And I was like, ‘Why would Bono, who’s from Scranton…'

“I go, ‘Why would he send me something in Ireland? What does this have to do with him?’ And it was like, ‘Welcome to my hometown’ or something like that. But U2 is from Scranton.

“I kept asking everyone like, ‘What is Bono doing sending me flowers all the way across the world? Why would he do that?’ They were like, ‘Billie, what are you talking about? They’re Irish.’ I was like ‘No they’re not.'

“I blame John for this,” she joked.