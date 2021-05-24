| 7.3°C Dublin

Billboard Music Awards 2021: Full list of the main winners

In this video image provided by NBC, The Weeknd accepts the top artist award during the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (NBC via AP) Expand

The Weeknd enjoyed a night to remember at the Billboard Music Awards, while Pop Smoke and Taylor Swift were also among the winners.

The Canadian R&B star won 10 prizes on the night powered by his hugely successful album After Hours.

Here are the main winners from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards:

Top artist – The Weeknd

Top Hot 100 artist – The Weeknd

Top male artist – The Weeknd

Top female artist – Taylor Swift

Top Billboard 200 artist – Taylor Swift

Top rap artist – Pop Smoke

Top duo/group – BTS

Top-selling song – BTS (Dynamite)

Top country female artist – Gabby Barrett

Top country song – Gabby Barrett (I Hope)

Top Latin artist – Bad Bunny

Top Hot 100 song – The Weeknd (Blinding Lights)

Top rap song – DaBaby and Roddy Ricch (Rockstar)

Top rock artist – Machine Gun Kelly

Top Billboard 200 album – Pop Smoke (Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon)

Artist of the decade – Drake

Billboard icon award – P!nk

