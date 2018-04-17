Billboard Music Awards 2018 nominations: Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar dominate

When it comes to the names dominating music industry awards we're getting used to seeing the trio of Taylor Swift , Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar.

Ed Sheeran leads the first wave of nominations for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

The 'Shape of You' singer has received four nods so far for Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Song for 'Shape of You' and Top Selling Album for 'Divide'. 'Delicate' hitmaker Taylor Swift follows shortly behind with three nominations for Top Artist, Top Female Artist and Top Selling Album for 'Reputation'.

Kendrick Lamar also received three nominations - for Top Artist, Top Selling Album, and Top Male. It's an amazing week fro the rapper who is also celebrating winning the Pulitzer Prize for Music for his album DAMN. Read more: Kendrick Lamar wins Pulitzer Prize for music for his album DAMN

Kendrick, Taylor and Ed will battle it out with Drake and Bruno Mars to be crowned Top Artist, one of the highest honours of the night. Bebe Rexha and Khalid unveiled the seven major categories on the 'Today' show on Tuesday, where they also announced each others' nominations.

Bebe, 28, is up for Top Country Song for her Florida Georgia Line, 'Meant to Be'. She said: "I'm a New York city girl, I didn't think I was going to be nominated for a country award!"

Khalid will go against 21 Savage, Camila Cabello, Cardi B and Kodak Black to be crowned the winner of Top New Artist.

According to the publication, "Billboard Music Awards finalists are based on album and digital songs sales, radio airplay, streaming, touring and social engagement, determined using data in a 12-month tracking period."

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards will air on NBC for the first time ever, broadcast live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 20. Performers and presenters have yet to be revealed. This year is a special year for the BBMA's as it marks 60 years of Billboard charts. Further nominations will be announced as the categories are unveiled live on Billboard's Facebook page.

The nominations in the seven main categories are as follows:

Top Artist: Drake Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars Ed Sheeran Taylor Swift

Top Female Artist: Camila Cabello

Cardi B Halsey Demi Lovato

Taylor Swift Top Male Artist:

Drake Kendrick Lamar Bruno Mars

Post Malone Ed Sheeran Top Hot 100 Song:

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, 'Despacito' Kendrick Lamar, 'Humble' Bruno Mars, 'That's What I Like' Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, 'Rockstar'

Ed Sheeran, 'Shape Of You' Top Selling Album: Kendrick Lamar - 'DAMN' P!nk - 'Beautiful Trauma' Ed Sheeran, '÷' (Divide) Chris Stapleton - 'From A Room: Volume 1' Taylor Swift - 'Reputation' Top New Artist 21 Savage Camila Cabello Cardi B Khalid Kodak Black Top Country Song Kane Brown, 'What Ifs (feat. Lauren Alaina)' Sam Hunt, 'Body Like a Back Road' Dustin Lynch, 'Small Town Boy' Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, 'Meant to Be' Brett Young, 'In Case You Didn't Know'

