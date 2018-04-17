Billboard Music Awards 2018 nominations: Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar lead with 15 each

Kendrick Lamar and Ed Sheeran lead the 2018 Billboard Music Awards nominations with 15 nods each.

It's an amazing week for Lamar who is also celebrating today after winning the Pulitzer Prize for Music for his album DAMN.

Both Sheeran and Lamar are up for Top Artist, competing against Drake, Taylor Swift, and Bruno Mars, who has landed 14 nominations. Rapper Post Malone is up for 12 awards, while rockers Imagine Dragons have landed 10 nods nods.

Other multiple nominees include Justin Bieber and Cardi B, who are tied with eight apiece, Despacito hitmakers Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, Swift, Chris Stapleton, and Linkin Park, who are still recovering from the death of their frontman Chester Bennington last year. Among the top categories, Cardi B will face off with 21 Savage, Camila Cabello, Khalid and Kodak Black for Top New Artist, and she will also battle Camila Cabello, Halsey, Demi Lovato, and Swift for the Top Female Artist Prize.

Drake, Kendrick, Mars, Sheeran, and Post Malone are the nominees for Top Male Artist. U2 have been nominated for Top Duo/Group, and Top Touring Artist, Top Rock Tour, and Top Rock Album for Songs of Experience.

Read more: Kendrick Lamar wins Pulitzer Prize for music for his album DAMN Bebe Rexha and Khalid unveiled the seven major categories on the 'Today' show on Tuesday, where they also announced each others' nominations.

Bebe, 28, is up for Top Country Song for her Florida Georgia Line, 'Meant to Be'.

She said: "I'm a New York city girl, I didn't think I was going to be nominated for a country award!"

Khalid will go against 21 Savage, Camila Cabello, Cardi B and Kodak Black to be crowned the winner of Top New Artist. According to the publication, "Billboard Music Awards finalists are based on album and digital songs sales, radio airplay, streaming, touring and social engagement, determined using data in a 12-month tracking period." The 2018 Billboard Music Awards will air on NBC for the first time ever, broadcast live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 20. Performers and presenters have yet to be revealed.

This year is a special year for the BBMA's as it marks 60 years of Billboard charts.

Further nominations will be announced as the categories are unveiled live on Billboard's Facebook page. Full list of nominations: Top Artist:

Drake Kendrick Lamar Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran Taylor Swift

Top New Artist: 21 Savage Camila Cabello

Cardi B Khalid Kodak Black

Billboard Chart Achievement Award: Camila Cabello

Cardi B Drake Sam Hunt Ed Sheeran

Top Male Artist: Drake Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars Post Malone Ed Sheeran Top Female Artist: Camila Cabello Cardi B Halsey Demi Lovato Taylor Swift Top Duo/Group: The Chainsmokers Coldplay Imagine Dragons Migos U2 Top Billboard 200 Artist: Drake Kendrick Lamar Ed Sheeran Chris Stapleton Taylor Swift Top Hot 100 Artist: Imagine Dragons Kendrick Lamar Bruno Mars Post Malone Ed Sheeran Top Streaming Songs Artist: Cardi B Drake Kendrick Lamar Post Malone Ed Sheeran Top Song Sales Artist: Imagine Dragons Kendrick Lamar Bruno Mars Post Malone Ed Sheeran Top Radio Songs Artist: Halsey Imagine Dragons Bruno Mars Charlie Puth Ed Sheeran Top Social Artist: Justin Bieber BTS Ariana Grande Demi Lovato Shawn Mendes Top Touring Artist: Coldplay Guns N' Roses Bruno Mars Ed Sheeran U2 Top R&B Artist: Chris Brown Khalid Bruno Mars SZA The Weeknd Top R&B Male Artist: Khalid Bruno Mars The Weeknd Top R&B Female Artist: Beyonce Rihanna SZA Top R&B Tour: Bruno Mars Lionel Richie The Weeknd Top Rap Artist: Drake Kendrick Lamar Lil Uzi Vert Migos Post Malone Top Rap Male Artist: Drake Kendrick Lamar Post Malone Top Rap Female Artist: Bhad Bhabie Cardi B Nicki Minaj Top Rap Tour: J. Cole JAY-Z Kendrick Lamar Top Country Artist: Kane Brown Luke Combs Sam Hunt Thomas Rhett Chris Stapleton Top Country Male Artist: Sam Hunt Thomas Rhett Chris Stapleton Top Country Female Artist: Kelsea Ballerini Miranda Lambert Maren Morris Top Country Duo/Group Artist: Florida Georgia Line Old Dominion Zac Brown Band Top Country Tour: Luke Bryan Florida Georgia Line Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Top Rock Artist: Imagine Dragons Linkin Park Portugal. The Man Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers twenty one pilots Top Rock Tour: Coldplay Guns N' Roses U2 Top Latin Artist: J Balvin Daddy Yankee Luis Fonsi Ozuna Romeo Santos Top Dance/Electronic Artist: The Chainsmokers Calvin Harris Kygo Marshmello ODESZA Top Christian Artist: Elevation Worship Hillsong UNITED Hillsong Worship MercyMe Zach Williams Top Gospel Artist: Anthony Brown & group therAPy Travis Greene J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise Tasha Cobbs Leonard Tamela Mann Top Billboard 200 Album: Drake - More Life Kendrick Lamar - DAMN. Post Malone - Stoney Ed Sheeran - ÷ (Divide) Taylor Swift - reputation Top Selling Album: Kendrick Lamar - DAMN. P!nk - Beautiful Trauma Ed Sheeran - ÷ (Divide) Chris Stapleton - From A Room: Volume 1 Taylor Swift - reputation Top Soundtrack: Black Panther The Fate of the Furious: The Album The Greatest Showman Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2 Moana Top R&B Album: Khalid - American Teen Bruno Mars - 24K Magic SZA - CTRL The Weeknd - Starboy XXXTENTATION - 17 Top Rap Album: Drake - More Life Kendrick Lamar - DAMN. Lil Uzi Vert - Luv Is Rage 2 Migos - Culture Post Malone - Stoney Top Country Album: Kane Brown - Kane Brown Luke Combs - This One's For You Thomas Rhett - Life Changes Chris Stapleton - From A Room: Volume 1 Brett Young - Brett Young Top Rock Album: Imagine Dragons - Evolve Linkin Park - One More Light Panic! At The Disco - Death of a Bachelor Portugal. The Man - Woodstock U2 - Songs of Experience Top Latin Album: Nicky Jam - Fenix Christian Nodal - Me Deje Llevar Ozuna - Odisea Romeo Santos - Golden Shakira - El Dorado Top Dance/Electronic Album: Avicii - AVICI (01) The Chainsmokers - Memories...Do Not Open Calvin Harris - Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 Kygo - Stargazing ODESZA - A Moment Apart Top Christian Album: Elevation Worship - There Is A Cloud Hillsong UNITED - Wonder Hillsong Worship - Let There Be Light Alan Jackson - Precious Memories Collection MercyMe - Lifer Top Gospel Album: Anthony Brown & group therAPy - A Long Way From Sunday Travis Greene - Crossover: Live From Music City J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise - You Deserve It Tasha Cobbs Leonard - Heart. Passion. Pursuit Marvin Sapp - Close Top Hot 100 Song: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber - Despacito Kendrick Lamar - Humble. Bruno Mars - That's What I Like Post Malone featuring 21 Savage - Rockstar Ed Sheeran - Shape Of You Top Streaming Song (Audio): Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber - Despacito Kendrick Lamar - Humble. Lil Uzi Vert - XO Tour LLIF3 Post Malone featuring 21 Savage - Rockstar Post Malone featuring Quavo - Congratulations Top Streaming Song (Video): Cardi B - Bodak Yellow (Money Moves) Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber - Despacito Lil Pump - Gucci Gang Bruno Mars - That's What I Like Ed Sheeran - Shape of You Top Selling Song: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber - Despacito Sam Hunt - Body Like A Back Road Imagine Dragons - Believer Imagine Dragons - Thunder Ed Sheeran - Perfect Top Radio Song: The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This Imagine Dragons - Believer Bruno Mars - That's What I Like Charlie Puth - Attention Ed Sheeran - Shape of You Top Collaboration: Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug - Havana The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber - Despacito French Montana featuring Swae Lee - Unforgettable Post Malone featuring 21 Savage - Rockstar Top R&B Song: Childish Gambino - Redbone DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts Khalid - Young Dumb & Broke Bruno Mars - That's What I Like Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B - Finesse Top Rap Song: Cardi B - Bodak Yellow (Money Moves) DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne - I'm The One French Montana featuring Swae Lee - Unforgettable Kendrick Lamar - Humble. Post Malone featuring 21 Savage - Rockstar Top Country Song: Kane Brown featuring Lauren Alaina - What Ifs Sam Hunt - Body Like A Back Road Dustin Lynch - Small Town Boy Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line - Meant To Be Brett Young - In Case You Didn't Know Top Rock Song: Imagine Dragons - Believer Imagine Dragons - Thunder Linkin Park featuring Kiiara - Heavy Portugal. The Man - Feel It Still The Revivalists - Wish I Knew You Top Latin Song: J Balvin & Willy William featuring Beyonce - Mi Gente Becky G featuring Bad Bunny - Mayores Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber - Despacito Maluma - Felices Los 4 Wisin featuring Ozuna - Escapate Conmigo Top Dance/Electronic Song: The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This Cheat Codes featuring Demi Lovato - No Promises Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul & Ann-Marie - Rockabye Kygo & Selena Gomez - It Ain't Me Zedd & Alessia Cara - Stay Top Christian Song: Elevation Worship - O Come To The Altar Hillsong Worship - What A Beautiful Name Lecrae featuring Tori Kelly - I'll Find You MercyMe - Even If Zach Williams - Old Church Choir Top Gospel Song: Anthony Brown & group therAPy - Trust In You Travis Greene - You Waited J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise - You Deserve It Tamela Mann - Change Me Charlie Wilson - I'm Blessed

