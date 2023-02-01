Beyoncé announces world tour –but Irish fans will have to travel if they want to see the singer

Beyoncé has officially announced she taking to the road with her world tour in support of Renaissance, but no Irish date has been listed amongst her European destinations.

The singer last played Ireland in 2016 at Croke Park.

Confirming the news on Instagram on Wednesday morning, she will visit the UK along with an array of European countries this May before landing in North America. Irish fans could potentially travel to London, Sunderland, Tottenham or even Paris to see Beyoncé live, however the tickets will be much in demand on Ticketmaster. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) The Renaissance tour will be Beyoncé’s first tour since the On the Run tour, which made 48 stops across North America and Europe in 2018. She later played Coachella, which arrived on Netflix as the film Homecoming the following year. Most recently, Beyoncé performed her first headlining concert in four years at the grand reveal of Atlantis the Royal, a new luxury hotel in Dubai. A list of dates and venues can be found here.