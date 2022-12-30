Best gigs of 2022: New and old legends of live music who raised the roof

Kneecap Electric Picnic, September

Anger is an energy, as Johnny Rotten once reminded us. And pioneering west-Belfast hip-hop trio Kneecap have this energy in spades – together with a beautifully timed wit and a mastery of bilingualism.

Their catchy masterpiece ‘Fenian C**ts’, for example, had the crowd in Stradbally singing along in glee, as Móglaí Bap and fellow rapper Mo Chara – backed by DJ Próvaí in his tricolour balaclava – rapped about the religious and political divides in Northern Ireland.

Kneecap had the crowd, of all political and religious persuasions, singing and dancing along to their controversial if comedically spot-on classic ‘Your Sniffer Dogs Are Shite’.

Kneecap are many things. But rubbish is not one of them.

Wallis Bird. Picture by Tobias Ortmann

Wallis Bird. Picture by Tobias Ortmann

Wallis Bird

Gorey Little Theatre, Wexford, April

Wallis flew in to her home county from her adopted home of Berlin to play this gig for the homeless.

Named after Wallis Simpson, the American socialite wife of Edward VIII, the Wexford woman played a sublime version of ‘Big Yellow Taxi’, the song made famous by Joni Mitchell.

In 2007, The Guardian described Bird as a purveyor of “quirky, angsty, female semi-acoustic folk-grunge-rock.” In Gorey that April night she was utterly transcendent, playing songs on an acoustic guitar from her album Hands.

Harry Styles on the Main Stage at War Memorial Park on May 29, 2022 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Harry Styles on the Main Stage at War Memorial Park on May 29, 2022 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Harry Styles

Dublin, Aviva Stadium, June

Styles was very much following his own path last year. The 28-year-old has zero enthusiasm for so-called traditional gender norms. His fashion sense owes as much to the androgynous principles of David Bowie in the 1970s as it is does to the LGBTQ+ visual aesthetics of the current day.

But even so, I imagine he wasn’t sitting around analysing New York Times think-pieces (‘Is Harry Styles co-opting a queer identity?’), especially when he walked onstage at the Aviva Stadium in June to 50,000 fans.

Sporting a natty green and white jumpsuit, the one-time One Direction singer treated the crowd to 90 minutes of his alternative swagger.

He kicked things off with the electrofunk of ‘Music for a Sushi Restaurant’, taken from his new album Harry’s House. And that night, the Aviva was, for all intents and purposes, Harry’s house and we were the houseguests invited to his private party.

He followed up this groove with two songs from his 2019 second album Fine Line, ‘Golden’ and ‘Adore You’.

Ahead of the acoustic loveliness of ‘Matilda’, he informed the audience: “You can be whatever you want to be tonight. I want you to hold the person’s hand on your left and say, ‘I got you.’ Then I want you to hold the person’s hand on your right and say, ‘I love you.’ Then I want you to close your eyes and say, ‘I love you.’ OK?”

What else could a crowd do, except go wild?

Other highlights were ‘Canyon Moon’ and ‘Treat People with Kindness’. The latter ended by morphing magnificently into the One Direction hit ‘What Makes You Beautiful’.

Fontaines DC. (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY / AFP)

Fontaines DC. (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY / AFP)

Fontaines DC

Iveagh Gardens, Dublin, July

A hot summer night in Dublin and Grian Chatten had a lot on his mind. “Life ain’t always empty,” he chanted on ‘A Hero’s Death’. The words echoed across the Dublin quartet’s hometown.

Fontaines DC have no shortage of lines to apply to modern living – be it in Dublin or globally.

“Living is nothing,” Chatten sang on ‘Nabokov’. On ‘You Said’, he sang as if addressing directly the huge crowd. “Gone is the day, gone is the night,” he chanted as a mantra on the six-minute haunting of ‘In ár gCroíthe go Deo’.

Fontaine DC’s songs are as much about joy as alienation, and are as euphoric as they can be unsettling.

They have belters such as ‘Sha Sha Sha’, ‘Liberty Belle’ and ‘Boys in the Better Land’ – which had the crowd dancing around like they were having the best night of their lives. Young people singing about being a “rock star, porn star or superstar and needing a good car to get out of here” was gritty Irish realism of which Brendan Behan would have been proud.

On the more dissonant anthems – such as the disquieting full-pelt mania of ‘Hurricane Laughter’, the out-of-kilter sombreness of ‘I Love You’ (with that line about “the gall of Fine Gael and the fail of Fianna Fáil”), or on the very Joy Division-y ‘I Don’t Belong’, the crowd danced through the Iveagh Gardens like there was no tomorrow.

Megan Thee Stallion. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Megan Thee Stallion. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Megan Thee Stallion

Electric Picnic, September

Her rapid-fire freestyle singing coupled with an equally rapid-fire braggadocio, Houston’s Megan Thee Stallion lit up the stage last September. It was high-energy performance: her bold and forceful 21st century black feminism set to hard-edged hip-hop and hard-hitting rap.

“Love the way I rock shit,” she rapped on ‘Realer’. “I’m a real rap bitch, this ain’t no pop shit.” Her brash songs are pretty much of X-rated tributes to female empowerment and body positivity.

It was, to coin a cliché, an electric performance. From ‘Freak Nasty’ and ‘Body’, to ‘Sex Talk’ and set-closer ‘Savage’, Megan Thee Stallion exhibits a self-belief that makes Doja Cat or Nicki Minaj come across as bashful.

“If you love your motherf***in’ body let me hear some noise!” Megan Thee Stallion asked the crowd. Warming to her theme, she declared: “I want the mother-f***in’ attention of every mother-f***in’ mother-f***er at this mother-f***in’ festival tonight, y’all! I came here to mother-f***in’ party tonight.”

Gemma Dunleavy

Gemma Dunleavy

Gemma Dunleavy

Electric Picnic, September

The Dubliner put on one of the best shows at the Electric Picnic. The crowd went wild for the inevitable encore of ‘Up De Flats’. Dunleavy’s infectious R&B vocals made the words about love in the inner-city all the more engaging.

“No one understands how it feels to be with you / And I’m never looking back no more / They said we had nothing but we had it all / Shouting up the flats from the roof tops…”

​

Shiv

Shiv

Shiv

3Olympia, Dublin, April

On ‘Again’ – from her 2020 debut EP Me 2 Me – Shiv sang: “I’ve come so far from underage drinking in the back of someone’s car / Now I’m over-age drinking a naggin I bought from Spar.”

Judging by her performance at the 3Olympia the soulful Zimbabwean rapper is destined for stardom. The singer (who was born in Mutare, Zimbabwe, and moved to Kildare with her parents and her sister Chiedza when she was five) had the crowd in thrall from the moment she walked on stage.

Bob Dylan. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for ABA)

Bob Dylan. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for ABA)

Bob Dylan

3Arena, Dublin, November

Bob Dylan once said of Hibbing, Minnesota, the town where he was raised: “Every once in while a wagon would come through town with a gorilla in a cage or, I remember, a mummy under glass,” he recalled.

“It was a very itinerant place – no interstate highways yet, just country roads everywhere. There was an innocence about it all, and I don’t recall anything bad ever happening.”

It is hard to reconcile that memory with the man at the 3Arena in November who sees the world as full of the worst of mankind. In his ninth decade of life, the boy from the north country sat behind an upright piano for most of the show, bathed in the shadows, sat in the darkness.

This suited the songs, taken mainly from his 2020 Rough and Rowdy Ways album.

On ‘False Prophet’, he sang of: “Another day of anger, bitterness, and doubt”; On ‘Black Rider’, he sang of a mind at war, a soul distressed, and an inclination to “hack off your arm” with a sword.

On ‘Crossing the Rubicon’, he is threatening to “cut you up with a crooked knife” and “make your wife a widow…You’ll never see her age.”

The 81-year-old also sang on the same song about being “three miles north of purgatory, one step from the great beyond.”

Sounding like a rollicking 1950s blues reboot of ‘Leopard-Skin Pill-Box Hat’, ‘Goodbye Jimmy Reed’ from Rough and Rowdy Ways had everyone in the crowd tapping their toes.

‘I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight’ (from 1967’s John Wesley Harding album) and ‘Gotta Serve Somebody’ (from the Slow Train Coming album in 1979) were two of the highlights. The latter, inspired by a passage from the Biblical Book of Joshua, was turned into a rollicking Chicago blues boogie.

You don’t automatically associate born-again Christian lyrics about devotion to God with thousands of people being lifted out of their seats. But then, Bob Dylan is nothing if not a man of surprises.

Toshín

Toshín

Toshín

Spirit Store, Dundalk, April

It was a triumphant homecoming show for the Nigerian chanteuse who was brought up in Dundalk, Co Louth.

Tosin Oluwatosin Bankole performs under the name Toshín and says she inhabits another character when she put on her outfits and goes onstage.

You can see that in her performance when the Lagos-born songstress hits the stage in front of her hometown crowd.

Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks

Croke Park, Dublin, September

Eight years after the debacle that saw Dublin City Council licence only three of the five sold-out concerts in Dublin – resulting in none of the shows going ahead – the Oklahoma native finally played Dublin.

On the first of the five sold-out shows before almost 500,000 people, Brooks opened with ‘All Day Long’.

“Somebody’s got to unwind,” he sang, “Somebody’s gotta find that honky-tonk out on the county line.”

Croke Park was soon turned into a giant hoedown on the county lines between Texas and Nashville. Croker possibly has yet to return to its former glory.

John Lydon of Public Image Ltd. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

John Lydon of Public Image Ltd. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

Public Image Limited

National Stadium, Dublin, June

Though they’re led by 66-year old ex-Sex Pistol John Lydon, PiL are never an exercise in mushy nostalgia.

Opening with ‘Religion’, they sounded like a glorious post-punk Talking Heads later with ‘This is Not a Love Song’, ‘Public Image’ and ‘Rise’. Dressed like he was off on a Caribbean cruise, Lydon was his usual sneering, barbed best.