Backstreet Boys announce 3Arena date on world tour and new album DNA

The Backstreet Boys are coming to Dublin's 3Arena on June 11 2019 as part of their upcoming DNA world tour.

Tickets for the gig go on sale Friday 16th November at 10am.

Also, today they've just announced their new album, DNA, will release on January 25 on RCA Records. It will be their tenth studio album and features songs written by Lauv (Charli XCX), Andy Grammer, Stuart Crichton (DNCE) and Mike Sabbath (J Balvin).

They've also just dropped their new single, Chances, written by Ryan Tedder and Shawn Mendes.

Beginning on May 11, the group will set off on the DNA World Tour - their biggest arena tour in 18 years. Over the course of three months, the guys will perform all over Europe and North America, headlining venues including Dublin’s 3Arena.

“When this group started 26 years ago – and through all the highs and lows of our career – we’ve had to learn it wasn’t about us as individuals but about what’s best for the group,” says Howie D.

“That’s what I love about this album,” adds Kevin Richardson. “We were able to bring all of our influences and styles into one coherent piece of work. These songs are a great representation of who we are as individuals and who we are as a group. It's our DNA. We’re really proud of that.”

“The journey is ongoing with us and there is so much left to do,” says Brian Littrell. “We’re living the next chapter that hasn’t been told yet, and that's exciting.”

Their residency in Las Vegas ends on April 27 ahead of the world tour.

