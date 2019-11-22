Back on top: Westlife score first number one album in the UK in more than a decade

Westlife have landed their first UK number one album in more than a decade.

The recently reformed Irish band's new album Spectrum, their first release in nine years, debuted at number one, earning them their eighth chart-topping record.

The four-piece fended off competition from Celine Dion as well as duo Michael Ball and Alfie Boe, whose new releases charted at number two and three respectively.

Westlife told OfficialCharts.com: "Thank you so much to everyone in the UK who's made Spectrum number one this week.

