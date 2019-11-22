Back on top: Westlife score first number one album in the UK in more than a decade
Westlife have landed their first UK number one album in more than a decade.
The recently reformed Irish band's new album Spectrum, their first release in nine years, debuted at number one, earning them their eighth chart-topping record.
The four-piece fended off competition from Celine Dion as well as duo Michael Ball and Alfie Boe, whose new releases charted at number two and three respectively.
Westlife told OfficialCharts.com: "Thank you so much to everyone in the UK who's made Spectrum number one this week.
"We can't believe that after 21 years we've got another number one - our eighth number one album.
"The reunion has been going so well, thank you for everything."
Spectrum shifted 63,000 chart sales this week across physical, download and streaming formats, the Official Charts Company said.
The group - Kian Egan, Nicky Byrne, Shane Filan and Mark Feehily - last had a UK chart-topper with Back Home in 2007.
Thank you so much to everyone who bought our new album “Spectrum” This come back has been bigger and better than we ever expected. Officially No.1 in Ireland and the Uk and storming the charts all around the world. The Westlife army are out in force! We love you all! Kian x— Westlife (@westlifemusic) November 22, 2019
PA Media