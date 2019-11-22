Entertainment Music News

Friday 22 November 2019

Back on top: Westlife score first number one album in the UK in more than a decade

Westlife celebrate their Official Number 1 Album Award from the Official Charts Company for Spectrum. Photo: OfficialCharts.com/PA Wire
Westlife celebrate their Official Number 1 Album Award from the Official Charts Company for Spectrum. Photo: OfficialCharts.com/PA Wire

Alex Green

Westlife have landed their first UK number one album in more than a decade.

The recently reformed Irish band's new album Spectrum, their first release in nine years, debuted at number one, earning them their eighth chart-topping record.

The four-piece fended off competition from Celine Dion as well as duo Michael Ball and Alfie Boe, whose new releases charted at number two and three respectively.

Westlife told OfficialCharts.com: "Thank you so much to everyone in the UK who's made Spectrum number one this week.

"We can't believe that after 21 years we've got another number one - our eighth number one album.

"The reunion has been going so well, thank you for everything."

Spectrum shifted 63,000 chart sales this week across physical, download and streaming formats, the Official Charts Company said.

The group - Kian Egan, Nicky Byrne, Shane Filan and Mark Feehily - last had a UK chart-topper with Back Home in 2007.

PA Media

