Ariana Grande announces third 3Arena show due to demand

The 25-year-old superstar has already sold out September 22 and 23 and has just announced September 25, with tickets from €82 going on sale Friday March 1 at 9am.

She last played the 3Arena in May 2017, just before the Manchester Arena bomb attack in which 23 people were killed and 139 wounded.

She had released her third album, Dangerous Woman, in 2016 but completed her tour in support of the album last year, performing 85 arena shows worldwide.

Three of her albums have been platinum-selling and she has surpassed 18 billion streams as well as earning four Grammy nominations and landing eight top 10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Her most recent album, Sweetener, released in August and she recently released a new single, Imagine, her follow up to Thank U, Next, which topped the charts on both sides of the Atlantic.

She was named Billboard's Woman of the Year for 2018.

For those buying tickets to the 3Arena show, bear in mind that people under 14 years old must purchase seated tickets and persons under 16 must be accompanied by a person over 21 years of age.

