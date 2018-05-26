Are you the new Niall Horan? One Direction management team holding Dublin auditions for new male group
The management team behind One Direction are holding Dublin auditions for young male singers for a new international group.
One Direction went on hiatus in 2015 and with no sign of them reuniting anytime soon, it seems the market is ripe for a new all-male group.
Modest! Management, who also have Niall Horan, Little Mix, and 5 Seconds of Summer, Olly Murs, and Katherine Jenkins on their books, are holding open auditions at The Button Factory in Dublin on Friday June 8 and Saturday June 9.
The casting call is for male singer/songwriters aged 15 to 19 and those interested "must have a strong coal ability and be able t play guitar or keyboard".
Hopefuls will have to perform 1-2 songs for casting agents acoustic/acapella and the successful candidates will be invited to join a studio camp in London from June 17-19.
Open auditions will run from 9am to 3pm each day and hopefuls are advised to arrive early to avoid missing out and bring any equipment they may need for their audition.
The Button Factory is located on Curved St, Temple Bar, Dublin. Enquiries can be directed to talent@modestmanagement.com
Online Editors
