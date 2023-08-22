Arctic Monkeys announce four Irish dates this October after cancellation of Marlay Park gig

Arctic Monkeys have announced four Irish gigs to finish their current tour, after Irish fans were left disappointed by the cancellation of their Marlay Park gig in June.

Singer Alex Turner was forced to pull out several days in advance with laryngitis.

However, the Sheffield indie rockers are now set for four dates in Ireland in October, playing three nights at the 3Arena in Dublin and one in the SSE Arena in Belfast as they wrap their tour in support of new album The Car.

Support will be from fellow English singer Miles Kane.

The dates are 3Arena – October 15, 17 and 19, and SSE Arena – October 16.

Fans who held tickets for Marlay Park and were refunded will be sent a unique access code giving them 72-hour priority pre-sale access starting at 9am on Friday, August 25, to buy tickets.

“Only the same number of tickets, or less, purchased previously for Marlay Park will be available to purchase for these new dates,” the promoters said

All remaining tickets will go on sale at 9am on Tuesday, August 29, however prices have not yet been revealed.