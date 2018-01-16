'An ordinary person and a world icon' - Limerick fondly remembers Dolores O'Riordan

LIMERICK city was subdued today as stunned locals gathered to remember one of their own.

LIMERICK city was subdued today as stunned locals gathered to remember one of their own.

At Limerick Council buildings, hundreds queued to pay their tribute to Dolores O'Riordan, the world famous singer who had never forgot her roots.

Those who knew her and those who just loved her music gathered to sign their condolences thinking mostly of her three children and her mother. And the unified message they sent was that Dolores was Limerick and she had done the city proud. Michael O’Dwyer who knows the O’Riordan family said he had been stunned to hear the news of her sudden death.

Dolores O’Riordan

“I was out cycling and it came on the news through my headphones. I just had to stop,” he said. Michael, who had worked with Dolores over the years today paid tribute to her as a "lovely person".

“I talked to her two brothers last night. The whole family is just shattered. Dolores was such an icon but she was really just such a lovely person. She was incredibly nice, lovely company and she was always so charming. “It is very hard to make it in this world and still be an ordinary person and a world icon,” he added.

Local man Sean Shinner recalled meeting Dolores back in the early 90s when she had just written Linger. Sean Shinners of Limerick city pictured at Limerick City and County Council's Corporate Headquarters at Merchant's Quay in the city as a book of condolence opened in Limerick and online for The Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan. (Photo: Brian Arthur) “She was just a slip of a thing. She had come into the restaurant where I was a chef. She was just so lovely. She signed a napkin for me and she introduced me to her mother. All through the years she never changed. She was a part of this city, I just wanted to come down and say goodbye to a Limerick girl from a grateful Limerick man,” he added.

Musician Ray Murphy had worked with members of the Cranberries in the past.

“There was an authenticity in her voice. When you heard it you instantly knew who it was. A lot of bands in Ireland were very influenced by the American sound but she was just very original and she was very brave in terms of what she wrote.

Rick Hanrahan of Dungarven, Michael O'Dwyer of Limerick and Marco Hanrahan of Dublin who all travelled to Limerick City and County Council's Corporate Headquarters at Merchant's Quay in the city as a book of condolence opened for The Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan (Photo: Brian Arthur)

“Life can be a sad place,” he added. Among them was Polish couple Sebestain Buczkowski and his wife Michalina have lived in Limerick for 10 years. They remembered growing up in Poland listening to the Cranberries. “We loved her music. When we heard the news we just wanted to come and write something for her mother," said Sebestain.

Many of those who came were unable to hide their emotion. With voices catching and tears welling in their eyes they told why it was important for them to remember Dolores.

“She was a Limerick girl. She was when she started and she was throughout her life. All the fame never changed her and we just loved her,” said one local.

Online Editors