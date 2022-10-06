American Pie singer Don McLean delights fans at exhibition of his life at Museum of Style Icons in Newbridge

Don McLean at the Museum of Style Icons at Newbridge Silverware. Picture: Collins

Don McLean is interviewed by Tom Dunne at the Museum of Style Icons at Newbridge Silverware. Picture: Collins

Don McLean at the Museum of Style Icons at Newbridge Silverware. Picture: Collins

Don McLean and girlfriend Paris Dylan at the Museum of Style Icons at Newbridge Silverware. Picture: Collins

Legendary singer-songwriter Don McLean and his girlfriend Paris Dylan attended the Museum of Style Icons at Newbridge Silverware, Co Kildare today.

The American Pie singer opened an exhibition at the Kildare Museum of Style Icons at Newbridge Silverware today, which is dedicated to his life and works.

Fans of the much-loved artist had the opportunity to meet McLean as he arrived, and he treated them to a performance of a number of his songs as well as an interview by broadcaster Tom Dunne.

The American singer (77) was accompanied by his partner Paris (28) as he chatted to fans an signed autographs.

Expand Close Don McLean at the Museum of Style Icons at Newbridge Silverware. Picture: Collins / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Don McLean at the Museum of Style Icons at Newbridge Silverware. Picture: Collins

The exhibition called Don McLean – Starry, Starry Night is a curation of some of the singer’s most famous and iconic costumes and personal property such as jewellery, instruments and favourite garments and accessories.

Included in the featured items will be the guitar McLean played for his hit song Vincent, (Starry, Starry Night) and the crimson sweater he wore for the cover of his American Pie album.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of American Pie, and the Grammy-winning star will perform a fully-seated concert at the 3Arena in Dublin on Friday.

The pieces will be on display at the Museum of Style Icons at Newbridge Silverware for just under a month before they goes for auction by Julien’s Auctions in November 2022.

A portion of the proceeds made from the auction will go to the Don McLean foundation, which supports under-resourced college students, homeless shelters and food banks in the state of Maine.

Expand Close Don McLean is interviewed by Tom Dunne at the Museum of Style Icons at Newbridge Silverware. Picture: Collins / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Don McLean is interviewed by Tom Dunne at the Museum of Style Icons at Newbridge Silverware. Picture: Collins

Other noteworthy items which can be seen in the exhibition at Newbridge Silverware include a shirt McLean wore on the cover of his debut album, Tapestry.

Video of the Day

Music will also be represented in the exhibition, with the public having the chance to see several of the first musical instruments McLean owned, including a Gretsch ukulele gifted to him by his parents in 1955.

One of the most important pieces set to go under the hammer at the November auction is the original lyrics and score for Vincent.

Julien’s have estimated that this could make as much as $1 million at auction.

Expand Close Don McLean at the Museum of Style Icons at Newbridge Silverware. Picture: Collins / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Don McLean at the Museum of Style Icons at Newbridge Silverware. Picture: Collins

Newbridge has previously hosted exhibitions on icons including Grace Kelly, Marilyn Monroe and Kurt Cobain.

William Doyle, chief executive of Newbridge Silverware, said: “We are delighted that Don McLean will visit Newbridge Silverware and the Museum of Style Icons. He is a legend and has been instrumental in the development of folk and rock music throughout the world.

“A huge thanks to Don and to the team at Julien’s Auctions for bringing this exhibition to Newbridge Silverware. We hope lots of people will come out and grasp this once-in-a lifetime opportunity to see some very important pieces of music memorabilia.”

“Julien’s Auctions is honoured to present this esteemed collection of one of the most influential singers and songwriters of our time, whose artistic genius and poetry defined America,” said Darren Julien of Julien’s Auctions.

“We are delighted to offer Mr McLean’s most precious and personal mementos from his illustrious life and career during this momentous occasion of the 50th anniversary of the release of his magnum opus, American Pie.”