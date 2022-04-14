Ed Sheeran’s gigs in Croke Park will be the first full capacity concerts at the stadium since the pandemic.

The Shape of You singer will take to the stage on April 23 and 24, and as Croke Park has a capacity of over 80,000 it's no doubt many will be flocking to Drumcondra.

If you’re one of the lucky ones, here’s everything you need to know ahead of the gigs.

Read More

How do I get to Croke Park?

There are a number of ways to get to Drumcondra from Dublin City Centre.

It’s best to avoid driving as parking would be difficult to get and traffic should be expected.

The train station is your best bet to avoid traffic and it’s located just beside Centra on the Drumcondra road and just a few minutes' walk from the stadium.

The Drumcondra station is on the Maynooth line so it serves plenty of stops, including Connolly station.

For buses, the 1, 13, 16, 33, and 41 all stop on the Drumcondra road.

Video of the Day

If you’re staying in the city centre you can also walk, it’s only about a 20-minute walk from O’Connell Street to Croke Park.

What time do doors open?

The concert starts at 4pm on both days, but Ticketmaster is encouraging attendees to check their website on the day to see when doors open.

What entrance do I go to?

There are a few different entrances into Croke Park so make sure to check your ticket for which one you’ve to go to.

There are usually plenty of stewards around who can also direct you to the right one.

Who are the supporting acts?

There will be two supporting acts on the night including one of our own, Limerick-based rapper Denise Chaila.

British singer-songwriter Maisie Peters will also take to the stage before Ed Sheeran.

Where should I go after the gig?

There haven’t been any after parties announced yet, however, Dublin City is sure to be buzzing afterward.

So, stroll into the city centre and enjoy a drink there as the local bars in Drumcondra, Fagan’s and the Big Tree, will probably be very full.