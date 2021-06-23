All Together Now festival postponed for second year in a row due to Covid-19 restrictions

Sara Hurley and Aoife McCabe from Dublin at the All Together Now festival at Curraghmore, Co Waterford, in August 2019. Photo: Patrick Browne.

The All Together Now festival has been postponed for the second year after festival organisers said they had “exhausted all possibilities” but were unable to stage it this summer due to pandemic restrictions.

World famous entertainers such as Iggy Pop, Sinead O’Connor and dance act Underworld were due to perform at the Co Waterford festival which is run by promoters POD.

The weekend event has now been postponed until 2022.

Read More

Festival promoters released a statement online saying: “We regret to announce today that this year’s All Together Now Festival will not be able to take place, and is now rescheduled to July 29th-31st, 2022.

"After exhausting all possibilities to enable the festival to happen this summer, it has become clear that despite recent signs of hope from the authorities, the current health restrictions make it impossible to make plans for the event to take place this August bank holiday weekend.

"Tickets for this year’s event are now valid for ATN 2022.

"We can hardly imagine how emotional it will be to reopen the gates to the festival next summer and meet again after such a sad and long absence.

“We all need and deserve a festival to look forward to, and we are dedicated to making All Together Now 2022 a special celebration."

Organisers said refunds will be made available from Ticketmaster.

The event debuted in 2019 as an alternative festival marketed at a slightly older audience to Electric Picnic.

The festival is yet to announce the line-up for the festival's projected 2022 date.