All four Irish dates of Michael Jackson HIStory tour cancelled

All four Irish dates of an upcoming stage show tour celebrating the work of Michael Jackson have been cancelled.

The Michael Jackson HIStory Show was due to play four venues in May - Cork Opera House, Vicar Street Dublin, the Royal Theatre and Event Centre, Castlebar and Limerick's University Concert Hall.

However, Cork Opera House management revealed they were in talks with the show's producers, Showtime Australia over the weekend about whether or not it would go ahead.

Showtime Australia has now pulled the entire tour, stating, "Ticket refunds can be sought from the authorised outlet where purchased."

The news comes a week after the controversial ‘Leaving Neverland’ documentary aired across the UK and Ireland on Channel 4.

The film, directed by Dan Reed, outlines the harrowing stories of two men, James Safechuck and Wade Robson, who allege the late singer molested them when they were children.

The fallout of the documentary, which first aired in the US last week, has been far-reaching with radio stations across the globe, including RTE, pulling Jackson's music from playlists.

The makers of The Simpsons have also pulled a 1993 episode featuring the singer.

Michael Jackson HIStory has toured across the globe for the past five years to rave reviews.

It is billed as “a spectacular music tribute and full-scale stage production honouring the one and only King of Pop, Michael Jackson”.

The show features South African Jackson impersonator Dantanio performing the late singer’s hits from his time in the Jackson 5 including Thriller, Billie Jean, Smooth Criminal, Bad, Beat It, ABC, Don’t Stop Til You Get Enough and more.

The production is scheduled to tour across Canada until mid August. However, it is not known whether or not this leg of the tour will go ahead.

