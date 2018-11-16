Alec Finn, co-founder of De Dannan, has died

Alec Finn has died peacefully at home with his family in Galway.

Alec Finn has died peacefully at home with his family in Galway.

The co-founder of the hugely successful Galway-based group De Dannan passed away at 1am on Friday November 6 surrounded by his wife Leonie and his family.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media for the talented musician, artist, arranger and producer of music.

Singer Mick Brown shared a clip of Alec playing the bouzouki while TV producer Ciarán Ó Maonaigh said, "It was an honour and a privilege to work with Alec on the recent ‘Sé Mo Laoch. His bouzouki playing was unique and he has left an indelibly colourful sonic imprint on Irish Traditional and Folk music."

Broadcaster John Kelly wrote on Twitter, "Sad news. I’m very sorry to hear of the death of Alec Finn. We have lost so many of the greats in recent times. Another one gone."

Alec Finn was born in England but made his home in Galway. He founded De Dannan with Frankie Gavin, Johnny 'Ringo McDonagh' and Charlie Piggott in Galway in 1975 and performed with the group until they split in 2003.

In recent years he performed with the band with varying line-ups and earlier this year he appeared on stage with Frankie Galvin, Colm Murphy, and Máirtín O’Connor as De Dannan to play out TG4’s Gradam Awards

Online Editors