| 0.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Adam Clayton: ‘It is the worst moment of my life, and it’s still difficult to talk about...’

The U2 bassist on his new Francis Bacon documentary, the possibility of touring without Larry – and the awful night the band had to perform as a three-piece

A new chapter – Adam Clayton pictured at 7 Reece Mews, the former London home and studio of the artist Francis Bacon. He is reading from 'Inside Francis Bacon', which contains transcriptions of the diaries of Eric Allden. Picture by John Fay Expand
Age and wisdom – Adam Clayton now looks more the intellectual than the rock star Expand
Adam Clayton, U2 with Dr Margarita Cappock in Monaco with Francis Bacon's 'Trees by the Sea', courtesy of MB Art Foundation, © The Estate of Francis Bacon. Picture by John Fay Expand
U2 at the IRMA Milk Music Awards in the National Concert Hall in 1988. Picture part of the Independent Newspapers Ireland/NLI Collection. Expand
Francis Bacon. Picture by Michael Ward Expand
Adam Clayton in his blond ambition phase with U2 Expand
Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr., The Edge, and Bono pose for a group photo at the US State Department following the Kennedy Center Honors gala dinner on Saturday, December 3 in Washington. Picture by Kevin Wolf/AP Photo Expand
Adam Clayton on his wedding day with Mariana Teixeira de Carvalho in 2013 Expand
Adam Clayton and Bono. Picture by Stefano Rellandini Expand
Adam Clayton Expand

Close

A new chapter – Adam Clayton pictured at 7 Reece Mews, the former London home and studio of the artist Francis Bacon. He is reading from 'Inside Francis Bacon', which contains transcriptions of the diaries of Eric Allden. Picture by John Fay

A new chapter – Adam Clayton pictured at 7 Reece Mews, the former London home and studio of the artist Francis Bacon. He is reading from 'Inside Francis Bacon', which contains transcriptions of the diaries of Eric Allden. Picture by John Fay

Age and wisdom – Adam Clayton now looks more the intellectual than the rock star

Age and wisdom – Adam Clayton now looks more the intellectual than the rock star

Adam Clayton, U2 with Dr Margarita Cappock in Monaco with Francis Bacon's 'Trees by the Sea', courtesy of MB Art Foundation, © The Estate of Francis Bacon. Picture by John Fay

Adam Clayton, U2 with Dr Margarita Cappock in Monaco with Francis Bacon's 'Trees by the Sea', courtesy of MB Art Foundation, © The Estate of Francis Bacon. Picture by John Fay

U2 at the IRMA Milk Music Awards in the National Concert Hall in 1988. Picture part of the Independent Newspapers Ireland/NLI Collection.

U2 at the IRMA Milk Music Awards in the National Concert Hall in 1988. Picture part of the Independent Newspapers Ireland/NLI Collection.

Francis Bacon. Picture by Michael Ward

Francis Bacon. Picture by Michael Ward

Adam Clayton in his blond ambition phase with U2

Adam Clayton in his blond ambition phase with U2

Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr., The Edge, and Bono pose for a group photo at the US State Department following the Kennedy Center Honors gala dinner on Saturday, December 3 in Washington. Picture by Kevin Wolf/AP Photo

Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr., The Edge, and Bono pose for a group photo at the US State Department following the Kennedy Center Honors gala dinner on Saturday, December 3 in Washington. Picture by Kevin Wolf/AP Photo

Adam Clayton on his wedding day with Mariana Teixeira de Carvalho in 2013

Adam Clayton on his wedding day with Mariana Teixeira de Carvalho in 2013

Adam Clayton and Bono. Picture by Stefano Rellandini

Adam Clayton and Bono. Picture by Stefano Rellandini

Adam Clayton

Adam Clayton

/

A new chapter – Adam Clayton pictured at 7 Reece Mews, the former London home and studio of the artist Francis Bacon. He is reading from 'Inside Francis Bacon', which contains transcriptions of the diaries of Eric Allden. Picture by John Fay

Emily Hourican

‘Where are you?” Adam Clayton asks over Zoom. “What part of the city?”

I tell him I’m southside, around Stillorgan. Ah yes, he says. “I think there used to be gigs at the Merrion Inn many years ago. I remember, on the southside, they were good-paying gigs,” he recalls, adding, “but we never got in there. Too rough around the edges...”

Most Watched

Privacy