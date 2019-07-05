A$AP Rocky will NOT headline Longitude tonight - but a replacement has been announced

ASAP Rocky will not headline Longitude Festival tonight after he was detained by Swedish authorities.

The rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, was arrested after an alleged fight in Stockholm on Sunday.

He was due to headline the first night of the festival at Dublin's Marlay Park tonight ahead of Stormzy on Saturday and Cardi B on Sunday.

However, the headline slot will now be filled by American rapper and songwriter Ski Mask The Slump God instead.

Promoters MCD said, "Due to the Swedish authorities decision to continue to detain A$AP Rocky he will no longer be able to headline Longitude tonight.

"It’s not all bad news though, we are delighted to announce that Ski Mask The Slump God will close the main stage tonight instead!"

Ski Mask The Slump God

Authorities in Sweden said on Thursday that a request had been made to detain the hip hop star, and he will now reportedly be held for two weeks.

ASAP Rocky was arrested along with two other men after videos emerged on website TMZ appearing to show the star throwing a punch at another man.

ASAP Rocky was arrested after an alleged fight (Yui Mok/PA)

A spokeswoman for the Swedish Prosecution Authority told PA Media: “I can confirm that he is arrested, suspected of gross assault after an incident in Stockholm on Sunday.

“Two other persons are also arrested for gross assault.”

The authority later offered an update on the high-profile arrest, stating: “The prosecutor today requested three persons to be detained, among them ‘the artist’.”

In a video posted to the rapper’s Instagram account, ASAP Rocky alleged two men had been following him and his team through Stockholm, accusing them of attacking his security with headphones.

On Thursday he was replaced as the headliner at Poland's Open'er festival by Stormzy.

His departure from the Longitude line-up is the second blow for the festival this year after Chance the Rapper pulled out of his headline slot on Saturday.

However, British rapper Stormzy was drafted in to replace him, much to the delight of fans.

Longitude, now in its sixth year, will take place at Marlay Park from today to Sunday, July 7, with Cardi B closing the weekend as the Sunday headliner.

Additional reporting by PA.

Online Editors