‘A wonderful character and a talented, warm-hearted man’ – Imelda May remembers her ‘pal’ Meat Loaf

Irish singer Imelda May has described her close friend, the legendary rock figure Meat Loaf as a “wonderful, wonderful character and a talented, warm-hearted man”.

Speaking after the news of his death on Thursday, May said she was able to talk to her friend, whose real name was Michael Lee Aday before he passed away.

In an interview on BBC radio in 2017, May said she first met Meat Loaf several years earlier while “doing a conga” dance at an after show which rock icons David Bowie and Slash also attended.

“We all did the conga and then Meatloaf said, ‘I want to talk to you’ and gave me his number and we stayed in touch ever since… he’s everything that you’d hope him to be. He’s sweet and crazy and intense and warm, he’s really great,” she said.

In messages posted on Twitter following the news of the rocker’s death, May said she would really miss her “pal”.

“Meat Loaf has passed. I’m so lucky I got to know, sing and laugh with such a wildly talented, charismatic, big hearted, supportive, high spirited and wonderful man. I’ll really miss you pal. My love to Deborah, his daughters and right-hand man Paul Cooke.

“One time with Meat and Paul Cooke decided to do a tequila tasting. Time flew. OMG was it morning already?! Ran late to my writing session worse for wear in the same clothes I was in the day before. When asked what happened I simply answered, ‘Meat Loaf!’

“Meat came to my gig in a tiny venue and sat by the side of the stage whooping, crying, cheering. No-one knew he was there except the band and I. He just came to lend support which meant the world to me. He was just so lovely,” she wrote.

Speaking to Sky News on Friday, May said got a call from Meat Loaf’s former guitarist and close friend Paul Cooke who said, ‘there wasn’t much time’ and she spoke to the frontman one last time.

“I managed to get to tell him I loved the bones of him and he said he loved me too and I told him thanks a million. We had such good times and he was wild. I mean, I’m saying how nice he is but he was as wild as you’d hope he would be. We’d laugh and he had such a belly laugh.

Video of the Day

“I got to tell him I loved him and he said, ‘Imelda you rock’, so he was still thinking of rock and roll and I’m so grateful to Paul and his family for giving me a call and I got to hear him for one last time and he was such a wonderful, wonderful character and a talented, warm-hearted man,” she added.

Meat Loaf sold millions of albums worldwide, with the Bat Out Of Hell trilogy among his most popular musical offerings.

Hit single ‘I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)’ reached number one in 28 countries and earned him a Grammy award.

The rocker also played the role of Eddie in the 1975 musical film The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and in 2016 was honoured with the Hero Award at the annual Q Awards music ceremony, which he dedicated to everyday heroes and called on people to “bring love back into this world”.

His career spanned more than just music, with the musician also featuring in a string of films including 1999’s Fight Club and 1992’s Wayne’s World.

The album Bat Out Of Hell was released in 1977 and was later adapted as a stage musical, which was written by long-time collaborator Jim Steinman and featured some of the musician’s best-loved hits.

Meat Loaf had spoken openly about health issues that had plagued him, notably asthma, which caused him to collapse on stage during a concert in Pittsburgh in 2011, and in 2003 he collapsed at Wembley Arena in London and was admitted to hospital.

On the singer’s Facebook page, Meat Loaf’s family confirmed his death on Thursday and thanked his fans for their love and support.

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time.

"From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking,” the statement said.

