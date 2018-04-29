A former musician with the Saw Doctors - who famously scooped almost one million punts in the National Lottery - has passed away following a heart condition.

A former musician with the Saw Doctors - who famously scooped almost one million punts in the National Lottery - has passed away following a heart condition.

'A truly magnificent man of music' - former Saw Doctors musician Tony Lambert has died

Welshman, Tony Lambert who was part of the band during their most successful years in the early 90s, died in Thailand yesterday after a period in hospital.

The Galway band paid a glowing tribute to Tony - who left the band in 1993 and has lived in Thailand ever since. When going to Wales to record hit singles such as 'I Useta Love Her', they were recommended a musician who could play both the accordion and keyboard.

"Tony arrived and gave the tracks even more than we had imagined or hoped for. The song released was ‘I Useta Lover’, which became a success and Tony joined the band and moved with his dog, Squirm, to Ireland," guitarist Leo Moran said online. "In 1993 he won the Irish lotto and not long after moved to Thailand, never again having to wait for a late-arriving minibus to shake him on bad roads to some end of the country or other.

"It is with deep sadness we learn of Tony’s passing today, a truly magnificent man of music," he added. Speaking to the Independent.ie last night, band manager, Ollie Jennings said that after recording 'I Useta Love Her' with the band, Tony was invited over to gig with them.

"He came over with all his possessions and lived in a caravan on Davey Carton's family's land," he said. "He was with us for the glory years. We did the Féile, we did Knebworth one time with Genesis."

Asked about the time Tony won the lottery, he said:

"He was still living in a caravan and had about 140 quid in his bank account at the time."

Online Editors